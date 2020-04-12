Worker at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s Mansion Infected

Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A worker at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s mansion has tested positive for the new coronavirus—but officials say the Republican and his family were not exposed. Kemp caught flak earlier this month when he explained the state’s late shutdown by saying he had just learned asymptomatic people could spread COVID-19—which was actually known for weeks. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the worker at Kemp’s Buckhead mansion did not enter the house and that testing and self-quarantining has been initiated for anyone who had contact with the employee.