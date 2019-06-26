CHEAT SHEET
Cocktail Bar Worker Accused of Spitting on Eric Trump Placed on Leave
An employee at The Aviary, a Chicago cocktail bar, has been placed on leave after being accused by Eric Trump of spitting on him, the establishment’s owners report. The Aviary released a statement Wednesday saying “no customer should ever be spit on,” and adding that the online discussion of the incident has been troubling. “Hundreds of people are calling for the demise of our business, threatening our employees, and posting fake reviews... they are wrong to do so based on the actions of a lone individual,” the bar said. NBC5 Chicago’s Mary Ann Ahern was the first to report the incident, posting a photo of police outside the restaurant.