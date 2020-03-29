Workers at NYC Amazon Warehouse to Strike Over Coronavirus Protections

Read it at CNBC
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City have decided to go on strike Monday to protest coronavirus safety concerns since an employee there tested positive a week ago, CNBC reported.
The workers say they want Amazon to shut down the facility so it can be cleaned and to be paid until it reopens. “We will not return until the building gets sanitized,” said Chris Small, a management assistant at the warehouse, which is on Staten Island.
An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC: “We are following all guidelines from local health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”