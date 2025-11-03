Workers Hurt in Partial Tower Collapse Close to the Colosseum

Britney Spears’ Instagram vanished Sunday after weeks of cryptic captions, bruised-arm videos, and a public clash over Kevin Federline’s memoir. Fans had grown alarmed as Spears, 43, posted living-room dance clips with comments switched off and, on Oct. 7, showed bandages and bruises while saying she “fell down the stairs.” She also wrote that “brain damage happened to me,” reflecting on 2018 treatment during her 13-year conservatorship, as reported by People. Federline, 47, is promoting You Thought You Knew, which includes claims about Spears’ parenting and alleged infidelity. Excerpts published by E! Online quote him warning “something bad” could happen. Spears, whose sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, live with Federline in Hawaii, hit back on X, accusing him of “gaslighting” and “profiting” off her pain, according to the outlet. A representative for Spears told People she remains focused on her sons’ wellbeing.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account After Bizarre PostsTOXIC SITUATIONThe pop star has ditched her social media profile after weeks of odd posts and the publication of Kevin Federline’s memoir.
- 2Plane Forced to Abandon Landing After Helicopter Near MissLUCKY ESCAPEIt comes against the backdrop of an air traffic control staffing crisis.
Partner updateAD BY QVCStay Warm and Dry Through the Cold in Suede Skechers BootsWINTER IS COMINGDon’t miss these discounts on winter-ready footwear from Skechers.
- 3Younger Americans Reveal Shocking View on Political ViolenceALARM BELLSA new poll paints a bleak picture of an America increasingly braced for political bloodshed.
- 4Workers Hurt in Partial Tower Collapse Close to ColosseumDIO MIO!Part of the Torre dei Conti tower near the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy, has collapsed.
Partner updateAD BY QVCThis Powerful Mixer Is a Must-Have for Any Home KitchenMIX IT UPWhether you’re elevating your own set-up or planning a holiday gift for your favorite home chef, QVC has you covered.
- 5Mom Who Shot Escaped Monkey Claims She Was Protecting KidsPRIME SUSPECTThe monkey had been one of a cartload to escape when the truck they were in overturned on the interstate.
- 6Air Traffic Controller Crisis Reaches Damning RecordWINGING ITThe shutdown-induced shortages hit a new high this Halloween weekend.
- 7‘The Bill Cosby Show’ Star Dead at 95VETERAN GONEThe iconic character actor had over a hundred roles under his belt.
- 8Bill Clinton Spotted at NYC Marathon With Bandaged FaceDON’T BE NOSYThe former president, 79, has had a long list of health issues.
Shop with ScoutedWomanizer’s New Toy Promises Next-Level Blended OrgasmsDOUBLE THE PLEASUREThe dual stimulator merges advanced 3D pleasure air technology with deep G-spot vibrations to deliver blended orgasms.
- 9Jennifer Aniston Makes It Official With Her BoyfriendMORE THAN FRIENDSThe couple has been linked romantically since the summer.
- 10Two Girls Hospitalized After Terrifying Ferris Wheel PlungeFEAR GROUNDThe Ferris wheel bucket “caught on to the wires, and then it tilted over, and the two girls fell out.”
A Southwest Airlines plane came within feet of a helicopter at the same altitude, forcing it to abandon its landing and go around again. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching an investigation following Flight 1333’s near miss on approach to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Wednesday, October 29. The Boeing 737 was within 0.56 lateral miles of the Airbus H145 medical helicopter, according to Flightradar24. Both aircraft were flying at 2,075 feet. Air traffic control recordings obtained by the flight tracking service reveal the controller instructing the helicopter to pass behind the plane. Its pilot replies, “Sir, it’d be better if we go above it and in front of it, if we can?” The incident comes amid a staffing crisis at air traffic control operations fueled by the ongoing government shutdown, which is preventing employees from being paid. The “pilots discontinued their initial approach to the runway due to the presence of another aircraft,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said, according to Business Insider. It comes after 67 people were killed in a plane-helicopter crash in Washington, D.C. in January.
The right winter shoe has to do more than look cute; it needs to keep your feet warm and dry, too. These Skechers picks from QVC have the right mix of style, comfort, and coziness for the winter season ahead.
This pair of water-repellent suede boots is equally comfy and cute. Finished with a buffalo plaid sherpa collar, these boots are a stylish companion for the chilly weather ahead.
Ideal for snowy days, these water-repellant boots have the added benefit of being slip-ons. The heel pillow keeps your feet secure, while the memory foam insoles and plush wool-polyester keep them toasty warm.
Skechers has got you covered indoors too! There is nothing better than slipping into slippers on a chilly morning with a hot cup of coffee in hand. This pair uses the same memory foam as Skechers’ sneakers and boots for unbeatable comfort. Plus, the plush faux fur lining ensures your feet stay snug all day long.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
More than one in three Americans under 45 now say political violence can be justified, according to a new poll that reveals a stark generational divide over how far is too far in today’s polarized climate. Overall, 24 percent of Americans said there are instances where political violence is warranted—a finding that cuts across party lines but rises sharply among younger voters. Older Americans were far less likely to agree. The survey, by Politico and independent polling company Public First, also found that 55 percent of Americans expect political violence to increase in the coming years, a sign of just how deeply the nation has been shaken by attacks in the last year and a half—from the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to the two attempts on President Donald Trump’s life in 2024. That concern spans gender, education, and political affiliation, though Democrats and older voters expressed the greatest worry. Meanwhile, more than half of respondents said it’s “very” or “somewhat” likely that a political candidate will be assassinated within the next five years—a fear shared by 51 percent of Trump voters and 53 percent of those who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Workers Hurt in Partial Tower Collapse Close to the Colosseum
A worker was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and another was trapped beneath rubble after part of a centuries-old tower collapsed during renovation work. The 29-meter Torre dei Conti—an early 13th-Century landmark—buckled twice during the incident, according to videos posted online. Each collapse sent thick clouds of dust bursting from its windows as masonry crashed down. The second came while firefighters were already inside, working from aerial ladders. “We are trying to get him out alive but the situation is complex because of the risk of further collapses,” said national fire department spokesman Luca Cari. Regional President Francesco Rocca said the hospitalized worker’s condition was not life-threatening. Two others sustained minor injuries but refused hospital treatment. The tower remains standing but suffered “significant internal damage,” officials said. It has been vacant since 2006 and was under restoration as part of a four-year project due to finish next year. City authorities said the surrounding area was closed to pedestrians because of the construction work. The tower, built by Pope Innocent III for his family, once stood twice as tall before earthquakes in the 14th and 17th Centuries forced it to be reduced in height.
KitchenAid is one of the most trusted names in cookware, with millions of home chefs relying on the brand to support their culinary efforts (and millions more with its products on their wishlists). It’s time to join the club with the 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, available at QVC. This elevated stand mixer makes every recipe effortless, taking your baking to the next level.
With 11 distinct speeds—including a helpful half-speed setting—this powerful, versatile mixer gives you complete control for everything from delicate batters to dense doughs. The sturdy, three-point locking bowl keeps things stable during use, while the 7-quart stainless steel bowl offers ample space for bigger batches, making it perfect for hosting parties or weekly meal prep.
Whether you’re upgrading your own kitchen or gifting a foodie the ultimate holiday must-have, this durable mixer is a timeless addition to any home setup. Grab yours now and explore more essentials at QVC.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
A Mississippi mother and professional chef says she shot and killed an escaped Rhesus monkey to protect her kids. Jessica Bond Ferguson, 35, opened fire on the primate after hearing that it could have been vicious or carrying diseases. Her 16-year-old son told the mom-of-five that he had seen it running around outside their home. The slain simian had made its break for freedom after the truck it and 21 others were being transported in overturned on Interstate 59 near Heidelberg. She fired twice from 60 feet on Sunday, November 2, saying it was “what any other mother would do to protect her children.” “I shot at it and it just stood there, and I shot again, and he backed up and that’s when he fell,” she told the Associated Press. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the escaped animals had been found and taken by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Of the 21, five had already been killed in the ensuing hunt and three remained at large before the shooting. Another 13 stayed at the scene and later reached their destination. Tulane University National Biomedical Research Center in New Orleans, where they’d been housed, later said they were not infectious.
Air traffic control staffing shortages have reached their highest levels since the government shutdown began, according to a new report. Analysis from CNN of Federal Aviation Administration plans revealed there were 98 reported incidents over the Halloween weekend where operations had to be amended to maintain safety with reduced staff. Despite being essential workers required to keep clocking in through the shutdown, which has reached its 33rd day, air traffic controllers are not being paid. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that some are even taking time off to work second jobs. The incidents, known as “staffing triggers,” necessitate adjustments to operations to ensure air safety is maintained. This can include rerouting, slowing flights, or delaying them. On Friday, 46 facilities were affected, with 34 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday, according to CNN. Newark Liberty International Airport had the most triggers, with nearly 80 percent of controllers in the New York City area out. “Austin, Texas; Newark, New Jersey; Boston, Dallas, Denver, Nashville and Phoenix were all short-staffed at some point over the weekend,” it said. The FAA said on Friday: “Air traffic controllers are under immense stress and fatigue. The shutdown must end so that these controllers receive the pay they’ve earned, and travelers can avoid further disruptions and delays.”
A veteran actor popular for his work on The Bill Cosby Show has died at age 95. Lee Weaver died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his family. “Lee wove joy, depth and representation into every role he played and everything he did,” they said. One of Weaver’s most iconic roles was Brian Kincaid, the brother of Bill Cosby’s gym teacher Chet Kincaid, on the hit ‘70s sitcom. Weaver also worked with big names, including George Clooney and Steve Carrell, in the films O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which both came out in the 2000s. Weaver played over a hundred other roles, including appearances in Donnie Darko, Vanishing Point, and Heaven Can Wait. Weaver was born on April 10, 1930 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and served in the U.S. Army for four years before heading to New York. He shares a daughter, Leis La-Te, with his wife Ta-Tanisha. He died Sept. 22.
Former President Bill Clinton was seen with a bandage on his face Sunday as he watched his daughter complete the New York City Marathon. The 42nd president was all smiles during the race alongside his wife, Hillary Clinton, despite the tan Band-Aid over the end of his nose. He was seen hugging Chelsea Clinton, 45, after she crossed the finish line. It’s the latest in a long line of health worries for the 79-year-old, who was seen with a defibrillator in August this year. He was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., in December, which the Daily Mail reports was due to “a fever and suspected dehydration.” He underwent a quadruple heart bypass in 2004, but still keeps a busy political schedule, which includes campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidates. He joined a fundraiser in October on behalf of the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, Abigail Spanberger. The vote takes place on Tuesday, with Spanberger leading by 7.4 points, according to RealClearPolling. It is not clear why Clinton was wearing the bandage, although the Daily Beast has reached out for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
Jennifer Aniston has gone Instagram official with her relationship after wishing her new “love” a happy birthday. The Friends star had been heavily rumored to be dating author and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 49, since July, but now things seem to have moved on a step. “Happy birthday my love,” The Morning Show star, 56, wrote in a post featuring a black-and-white image of her hugging him from behind, smiles all around. “Cherished ❤️,” she added. Images of the pair have been few and far between, but clues about their relationship have not. The pair were spotted looking affectionate on a yacht in July, kickstarting the rumor mill. They have even been seen heading out for a bite to eat with Anison’s actor pal Jason Bateman. In August, a source close to the couple told People that the pair were “casually dating and having fun.” They added, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work… He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.” Aniston’s previous partners include actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
Two young girls were rushed to the hospital after being thrown from a Ferris wheel on Saturday, authorities said. The accident happened around noon at the Harvest Festival on False River, near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to Pointe Coupée Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, who said both victims were under the age of 13. One was airlifted to a medical facility. Their conditions were not immediately released. “Our hearts go out to the families, and our prayers,” Thibodeaux said. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal confirmed it is “actively investigating an incident in which two riders fell from a Ferris wheel ride at the New Roads Harvest Festival Saturday.” Witness Madison Fields told ABC affiliate WBRZ that the Ferris wheel bucket “caught on to the wires, and then it tilted over, and the two girls fell out.” “I heard like a body, just like something falling. I heard a loud boom,” she said, adding that one of the girls appeared to land face-first. Fields said she had been next in line for the ride. “It was sad and upsetting, like, because, what if that could have been me?” she told the station.