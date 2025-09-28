World Champion Boxer’s Daughter Gets Engaged at Her 16th Birthday Party
SWEET 16
Boxing legend Tyson Fury’s 16-year-old daughter, Venezuela Fury, got engaged at her sweet 16 birthday bash. Venezuela’s mom, Paris Fury, captured the moment teen boxer Noah Price, 16, popped the question. “Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged,“ Paris wrote on Instagram. ”Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx @tysonfury." The birthday girl also posted a close up of her ring on Instagram to share the happy news with her 200,000 followers. “We are gettin married🥰 so happy❤️," she captioned her post. Venezuela follows in her parent’s footsteps as a young fiancée. Paris, 35 and Tyson, 37 began dating shortly after Paris turned 16, getting hitched when Paris was 19. Fans have been both accepting and critical of the young proposal. “For everyone saying she’s too young - Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later ….dont be haters ✌🏽❤️," wrote one user under the engagement video. Another user commented, “What is happening right now? This girl is 16? And her parents are ‘so proud’?”