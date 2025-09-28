Cheat Sheet
World Champion Boxer’s Daughter Gets Engaged at Her 16th Birthday Party

SWEET 16
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.28.25 11:00AM EDT 
Published 09.28.25 10:25AM EDT 
Venezuela Fury's boyfriend, Noah Price, drops on one knee to propose to Venezuela at her 16th birthday party.
@parisfury1/Instagram

Boxing legend Tyson Fury’s 16-year-old daughter, Venezuela Fury, got engaged at her sweet 16 birthday bash. Venezuela’s mom, Paris Fury, captured the moment teen boxer Noah Price, 16, popped the question. “Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged,“ Paris wrote on Instagram. ”Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx @tysonfury." The birthday girl also posted a close up of her ring on Instagram to share the happy news with her 200,000 followers. “We are gettin married🥰 so happy❤️," she captioned her post. Venezuela follows in her parent’s footsteps as a young fiancée. Paris, 35 and Tyson, 37 began dating shortly after Paris turned 16, getting hitched when Paris was 19. Fans have been both accepting and critical of the young proposal. “For everyone saying she’s too young - Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later ….dont be haters ✌🏽❤️," wrote one user under the engagement video. Another user commented, “What is happening right now? This girl is 16? And her parents are ‘so proud’?”

2
Selena Gomez Ties the Knot In Star-Studded Ceremony
🤍🤍🤍
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.27.25 10:27PM EDT 
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Pop star, actor, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, 33, has tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco, 37. The pair were married on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. Sharing images of the ceremony on Instagram, Gomez simply captioned the pics “🤍 9.27.25 🤍.” The star-studded affair was attended by high-profile friends and family, including Gomez’s longtime BFF Taylor Swift and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren white gown with a floral halter neck while Blanco wore a Ralph Lauren suit. The pair began dating in 2023, nearly a decade after having first crossed paths when Blanco produced a number of tracks on Gomez’s 2015 album Revival. The pair have been public about their affection, with Blanco revealing in a joint interview earlier this year that he knew “this is my wife” from the moment he met her: “I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’” Gomez has been similarly openly besotted, telling Vanity Fair in 2024: “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life.”

3
Reality Star, 20, ‘Banged Up’ in Car Accident
T-BONES & TIARAS
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.27.25 8:57PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: (L-R) Mama June and Honey Boo Boo are seen during a segment of "Good Day New York" on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: (L-R) Mama June and Honey Boo Boo are seen during a segment of "Good Day New York" on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images) Michael Simon/Getty Images

Former child beauty pageant contestant Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is recovering following a car accident. The 20-year-old nursing student was pulling out of her driveway in Denver, Colorado, on Friday when she was “T-boned” by an allegedly inattentive driver. Her mother, “Mama” June Stroud, shared the news in an Instagram post in which she said that Thompson was “banged up” in the incident. “Somebody actually wasn’t paying attention and T-boned her on her road,” Stroud said. “She is banged up a little bit, but other than that, she is OK,” Stroud added in the caption to her video. Thompson is currently living in Denver and attending Regis University, where she is studying neonatal care. Thompson rose to fame at the age of 6 when she captivated audiences during an appearance on the reality TV show Toddlers & Tiaras. Her precocious personality landed her a spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which ran for four seasons between 2012 and 2017. Stroud, who continues to appear alongside her daughter in her own reality show, Mama June: Family Crisis, noted that this was Thompson’s “first car wreck.”

4
George W. Bush’s Daughter Went to War With Him Over Math
DADDY ISSUES
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.27.25 5:00PM EDT 
Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush.
Jenna Bush Hager revealed the viral Inauguration moment blowing up her family’s group chat. Today Show/Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager has opened up about the cause of some of her most vicious spats with her father, President George W. Bush. “My dad would sit with me at that kitchen table and try to teach me math, and we’d get in big fights and I’d cry myself to sleep,” the 43-year-old former first daughter, now a TV host, told viewers of her NBC show Today With Jenna & Friends. “There was a period of time when I made bad grades,” she added. Co-host Sheinelle Jones said conflict with parents over academic performance was “relatable,” and something she assumes is likely all too easy to find at “kitchen tables all over this country at night.” Any familial hostilities presumably pre-date the senior Bush’s tenure in the Oval Office, given Jenna would have been 19 years old and an undergraduate at the University of Texas at Austin when the former Republican president first took the White House back in 2001.

5
Stampede Kills at Least 36 at Actor-Politician’s Rally in India
IMMENSE TRAGEDY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.27.25 4:53PM EDT 
Published 09.27.25 4:52PM EDT 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay And Others at the Nadigar Sangam Protest To Set Up The Cauvery Management Board
Silverscreen Media Inc./Dani Charles/Silverscreen Media

A stampede at a rally Saturday for an Indian actor-turned-politician killed at least 36 people and injured 40 others in southern India, per the state’s health minister. Eight children were among those killed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, told The Associated Press. Tens of thousands attended the rally for Vijay in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The victims were deceased by the time they were transported to a hospital, the minister said. Vijay, who launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), last year, arrived hours late to a rally held outdoors in extremely hot temperatures, officials said. Subramanian has ordered an investigation into the tragedy. Vijay’s speech continued as at least 30 people fainted and were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, officials told the Press Trust of India. After a brief halt, he eventually ended it after discerning an issue in a section of the crowd, the news agency said. “My heart is shattered,” he posted on X. “I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “unfortunate incident” was “deeply saddening.”

6
Golf Superstar Explodes at Fans During Ryder Cup
TEE-RRIBLE MANNERS
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.27.25 4:28PM EDT 
Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica McIlroy
Rory McIlroy Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Fuming golf superstar Rory McIlroy silenced some chatty Americans with a few fiery words at the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black golf course on Saturday. The Northern Irishman was preparing to hit the ball on the 16th fairway when several onlookers at the Long Island event started shouting nearby, prompting McIlroy to screech, “Guys, shut the f*** up!’”The reigning Masters champion went on to immediately land a shot that won him the match. It wasn’t the first time McIlroy was already fed up with the crowd at the tournament, reportedly giving the middle finger to fans on day one. “I don’t mind them having a go at us. Like that’s to be expected,” McIlroy said, according to Golfweek. He added, “Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.” So far, the tournament has been quite eventful. President Donald Trump attended the world-famous tournament on Friday with his granddaughter Kai.

7
MAGA Hopeful Ditches Gubernatorial Race Over Trans Porn Claims
PULLING OUT
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.27.25 3:43PM EDT 
Republican businessman Bill Berrien launched his bid for governor of Wisconsin.
Republican businessman Bill Berrien launched his bid for governor of Wisconsin. LinkedIn

Republican Gubernatorial hopeful Bill Berrien had been in the running to become Wisconsin’s next leader, before the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the former Navy seal’s apparent enthusiasm for adult content creators on Medium, of all places. Among the accounts Berrien followed was one belonging to Jiz Lee, an influential queer pornstar who was born a woman but uses they/them pronouns. Berrien’s since pulled out of the race, issuing a lengthy statement in which he said it was “in the best interest of the party, voters, donors, and my family” that he’s now “decided to end my campaign,” adding somewhat bizarrely he had “no idea that running for political office could be almost as dangerous [as] hunting down war criminals in Bosnia.” His withdrawal bears certain similarity to the controversy surrounding former GOP lieutenant governor of North Carolina Mark Robinson, who was exposed last year for frequenting transgender porn sites, as well as identifying online as a “Black Nazi” and expressing support for slavery as something that should be “brought back.”

8
Silenced Kimmel to Sit Down With Canceled Colbert in Rare Overnight Crossover
MEETING OF MINDS
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 09.27.25 10:22AM EDT 
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel will reunite for the first time since Kimmel's show returned to ABC.
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel will reunite for the first time since Kimmel's show returned to ABC. Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Con

President Trump‘s most hated late-night TV darlings, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, are set to join forces in a matter of days for a live show. Both stars’ careers have faced major road bumps this summer, with Colbert’s show axed and given a final date of May 2026. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! only just returned to the air on Tuesday, after ABC’s parent company Disney suspended the show for almost a week following the host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s killer. Kimmel is now packing his bags and heading to his native New York for a week from September 29. Colbert has been a vocal supporter of Kimmel in recent weeks, and his Brooklyn appearance will offer the hosting duo a chance to speak face-to-face about the targeting of the late-night shows. Also on the guest list to join Kimmel at the Brooklyn Academy of Music are big names including Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Jeremy Allen White, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Director Spike Lee will also be in the hot seat, alongside musical legend Bruce Springsteen.

9
Olympic Hopeful, 19, Dies in Freak Training Accident
2028 GAMES
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 09.27.25 10:49AM EDT 
Naufal Takdir Al Bari died after 12 days of hospitalization.
Naufal Takdir Al Bari died after 12 days of hospitalization. Instagram/@gymnastics.indonesia

Indonesian gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari, who was projected to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, has died after sustaining a critical injury at a training camp in Russia. 19-year-old Al Bari injured his neck after landing awkwardly in a foam pit while attempting a skill on the horizontal high bars, according to officials. Al Bari was with his team at a training camp in Penza, western Russia, and was hospitalized for 12 days following the severe injury, before dying on Thursday. The teen had been training to compete at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in his home country next month, with Indonesia Gymnastics Federation chairman Ita Yulati describing him as “one of the nation’s finest.” Russian officials looked into the death, and concluded that Al Bari was attempting an unnamed skill beyond his abilities. Russian Gymnastics Federation vice president Vasily Titov stated: “We conducted the necessary investigation, and all the circumstances surrounding the injury have been established. Unfortunately, the athlete was not prepared to perform such a complex element.”

10
News Crews Bust Alleged Thief During TV Report
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.27.25 3:04PM EDT 
Published 09.27.25 2:49PM EDT 
Richard Applequist
Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

A man accused of multiple burglaries was caught on camera by news crews, which led to his arrest. On Friday, local Colorado outlets observed the man “suspected of committing multiple trespasses and burglaries in neighborhoods” in the small town of Idaho Springs as they were covering the story, per a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office news release on Facebook. The stations quickly contacted authorities who “responded to the area” in 10 minutes, and “were able to locate and arrest” him, the news release said. The suspect, identified as Richard Applequist, 32, was seen by reporters entering a parking lot after he “walked directly by news cameras.” His capture comes off the back of an “extensive search” this week after he had allegedly caused over $4,000 in damages, per CBS News. “I was kind of more in a sense of disbelief that wait a minute, this is the guy who I’m literally just talking about and described on live TV,” said CBS News Colorado anchor Justin Adams, who was among the journalists who called the authorities. Applequist crashed his vehicle ahead of the deputies’ arrival before he was located and arrested.

Read it at People

