World Champion Sprinter Shoved at the End of Heated Race

1
NORAD Goes Blue in the Face Keeping Up With Trump’s Golfing Jaunts: Jets Scrambled
BOGEY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.04.25 10:43AM EDT 
Published 08.04.25 10:00AM EDT 
Trump's golf Escapades have Brought NORAD into Play
REUTERS

US fighter jets had to be scrambled twice Sunday to protect airspace over a Donald Trump golf tournament. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) placed Temporary Flight Restrictions over Bedminster, New Jersey—specifically over Trump’s course—while the president was visiting. According to Newsweek, NORAD begged private pilots to steer clear of the area, check for airspace closures, and ”familiarize themselves with updates to restricted airspace.“ NORAD posted information about the interceptions shared by the First Air Force, saying, “For the 2nd time this weekend, @NORADCommand fighters intercepted an aircraft violating restricted airspace over Bedminster, NJ. Flares were deployed during this intercept.” By the end of Sunday, the First Air Force said ”there have been seven TFR violations" near Bedminster, and again urged pilots to check their notices. The president was visiting the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where the White House bragged about his supposed golf prowess again, days after being accused of cheating at his course in Scotland. “Winning on and off the course,” the White House’s Instagram page bragged, showing a picture of Trump’s card at the course’s 2025 Men’s Senior Club Championship.

Read it at Newsweek

2
Denise Richards Makes Surprising Return to ‘RHOBH’ Amid Messy Divorce
BACK FOR BLOOD?
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.04.25 11:34AM EDT 
Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Denise Richards, 54, has been spotted back on the set of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid news of her divorce from Aaron Phypers. TMZ published photos of a camera crew filming Richards chatting up fellow housewives Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne, both divorcées, at Madre, an upscale Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. Richards has not yet commented on her return to the reality TV show, and it is unclear whether she will be a permanent fixture in the next season or if she will only make a guest appearance. Richards starred in the Bravo show for two seasons until 2020, and started her own limited series, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, which was canceled just after news of Richards’ divorce broke in early July. Richards accused her estranged husband of multiple counts of physical and verbal abuse throughout their six years of marriage and filed for a restraining order in early July. She alleged that Phypers violated the order and stole her laptop to leak her nude photos. Phypers, who denied the allegations, then filed a police report against Richards for alleged vandalism, assault, and theft, and accused Richards of cheating on him.

Read it at TMZ

3

World Champion Sprinter Shoved at the End of Heated Race

MYSTERY FEUD
Janna Brancolini
Published 08.04.25 11:26AM EDT 
Noah Lyles is pushed by Kenny Bednarek following the Men's 200m final during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on August 03, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sprinter Kenny Bednarek shoved world champion Noah Lyles after Lyles bested him during a tense 200-meter final and the U.S. track championships over the weekend. Bednarek was leading the pack with about 10 meters to go, but then Lyles passed him and stared him down as he crossed the finish line first. Bednarek then shoved Lyles from behind, and the two men began arguing. Eventually, they shook hands and agreed to hash out their differences in private, but the tension carried into their post-race interview. “Just some personal stuff we’ve got to handle,” Bednarek said. “On coach’s orders, no comment,” Lyles told reporters. The 28-year-old is a three-time world champion in the 200 meters and won gold at the Paris Olympics in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters. Bednarek, 26, won silver in the 200 meters at both the Tokyo and Paris games. Over the weekend, he won his first national title in the 100 meters. The two men will have a chance at a rematch at the world championships in Tokyo on Sept. 19.

Noah Lyles stares down Kenny Bednarek as he passed him at the end of the Men's 200 meter final at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Noah Lyles stared down Kenny Bednarek as he passed him at the end of the Men's 200 meter final at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Read it at AP

4
Woman Arrested After 2-Year-Old Found in Suitcase on Bus
SHOCKING DISCOVERY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 11:12AM EDT 
A woman runs to take a coach at El Prado de San Sebastian coach station in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT)
Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters

A 2-year-old girl was found alive inside a suitcase stashed in the luggage compartment of a bus in New Zealand, triggering a child neglect charge against a woman traveling on board. The shocking discovery took place during a scheduled stop in the town of Kaiwaka, north of Auckland, when a passenger requested access to the baggage hold. The bus driver reportedly noticed the suitcase moving and opened it—finding the young girl inside, according to Detective Inspector Simon Harrison. The child was very hot but otherwise appeared physically unharmed, Harrison added in a statement. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and remained there as of Sunday night. Officials have not detailed how long the toddler had been inside the suitcase, nor which cities the bus had traveled between. A woman was arrested at the scene and charged with ill-treatment or neglect of a child. Her identity has not been disclosed, and she is expected to appear in court Monday. Bus company InterCity confirmed the incident involved one of its vehicles. On its website, the company notes that children under 3 ride free if seated on an adult’s lap.

Read it at Associated Press

5
Katy Perry Rushes to Help Fan Who Collapsed After Being Brought Onstage
STAGE FRIGHT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 6:31AM EDT 
Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Katy Perry’s Detroit concert took a frightening turn Sunday night when a fan collapsed on stage just moments after being invited up by the pop star. While performing at Little Caesars Arena for her The Lifetimes Tour, Perry scanned the crowd during a “Choose Your Own Adventure” segment, inviting fans to join her on stage. One girl, spotted in the farthest corner of the arena, eventually made her way down alongside another young woman, identified as Paige and McKenna. “Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on stage?” Perry asked, arms wrapped around them as the girls beamed. She led them over to her band, handing out shakers as the group prepared for “The One That Got Away.” But before the first note, McKenna suddenly collapsed at Perry’s feet. The singer immediately rushed to her aid as staff and EMTs responded, eventually escorting the girl off stage on a stretcher. Perry gathered the remaining fans to say a prayer before continuing the show. Later, midair on a giant butterfly while singing “Roar,” Perry reassured the crowd, “McKenna is doing great, by the way!” Footage showed McKenna landed on her side and did not hit her head.

Read it at MLive

6
Pamela Anderson Calls BS on Sylvester Stallone’s Denial of Bombshell Dating Offer
PRETTY SLY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 7:07AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: (L-R) Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" US Premiere at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: (L-R) Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" US Premiere at the SVA Theatre on July 28, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Pamela Anderson has hit back at Sylvester Stallone’s denial of her claim that he once tried to woo her by offering her a condo and a Porsche to become his “No. 1 girl.” The claim was first made by Anderson in her 2023 Netflix doc Pamela, a Love Story, and the former Baywatch star said she turned down the Hollywood icon’s offer. “Does that mean there’s a No. 2 girl? Uh-uh,” she quipped, to which Stallone allegedly replied: “That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.” Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with her current beau, Liam Neeson, on Sunday, host Andy Cohen asked for her reaction after Stallone’s camp dismissed the story as a falsehood, to which she rolled her eyes and said: “Well, how could you make that up? I mean, that was pretty specific.” When Cohen jokingly asked if a different car might have changed her mind, Anderson quipped, “What, like a Shelby Cobra? No, no, no!” Neeson, meanwhile, watched on awkwardly before admitting he was yet to offer his new girlfriend a car. Following the documentary’s release, Stallone’s representative putting out a statement denying the claims: “The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

7
WATCH: Volcano Dramatically Erupts for the First Time in 600 Years After Powerful Earthquake
SWEET RELEASE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.04.25 5:50AM EDT 

The biggest active volcano in the Northern Hemisphere has erupted for the first time in hundreds of years. Ash has spewed 3.7 miles into the air from Russia’s Krasheninnikov volcano, on the Kamchatka Peninsula, sparking a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, staff at the Kronotsky Reserve said. It comes after a similar area was hit with an 8.8 magnitude earthquake last week, which triggered tsunami warnings around the Pacific, including in Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. Emergency services in the region posted on Telegram that the ash cloud is not expected to hit any populated areas, “and no ashfall has been recorded in inhabited localities.” People in coastal areas of the peninsula were told to move away from the shore over fears of further tsunamis, per ABC News. Speaking to state-owned media RIA Novosti, Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team chief Olga Girina said, “This is the first historically confirmed eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in 600 years,” although there is some discrepancy over the exact year count.

Read it at ABC News

8
Podcast Bro Blasts Trump Backflip Over Deeply Personal Issue
FLIP-FLOPPER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.04.25 4:28AM EDT 
Published 08.04.25 4:16AM EDT 
Andrew Schulz attends the Netflix "Tires" Season 2 Premiere at The Paramount Theatre on June 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Andrew Schulz attends the Netflix "Tires" Season 2 Premiere at The Paramount Theatre on June 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Getty Images

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who hosted Donald Trump on his popular podcast last year, has slammed the president for “flip-flopping” on a promise over in vitro fertilization. Schulz and his wife became parents in 2023 using IVF, a topic discussed in his recent Netflix special Life. On his Instagram account on Sunday, Schulz reposted that day’s Washington Post article about Trump backing down on a promise to require health insurers to provide coverage for IVF services. The comedian added the caption, “You don’t break your word. Your word breaks you.” In a follow-up post he slammed Trump, saying “Donald Trump flip flopped once again on a campaign promise.” Life sees Schulz dive into the struggle to conceive a child. “I think we need more people talking about the importance of fatherhood,” Schulz told the Daily Beast in March. “I think that’s the last thing missing in the masculinity movement in America.” Trump went on Schulz’s podcast Flagrant last year, where he said he supported IVF, stating “We want babies in our country.” Schulz told the Daily Beast in March, “I wanted him to put his support behind IVF. Obviously, that’s how I was able to have my kid.” The episode has had almost 10 million views on You Tube.

9
‘Modern Family’ Star Has No Regrets About Leaving Hollywood
FAMILY TIME
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 4:43AM EDT 
MODERN FAMILY - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "Modern Family" stars Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy. (Robert Ashcroft via Getty Images)
Robert Ashcroft/Disney General Entertainment Con

Ty Burrell has zero regrets about ditching L.A. for the slopes and serenity of Salt Lake City. “It’s just been spectacular,” the Modern Family alum, 57, told People of the mountain life he now shares with his wife Holly and their two teenage daughters, Frances and Greta. “We moved here right after [Modern Family] ended, and I don’t have any regrets. It’s been lovely and a great place to raise the kids.“ While he’s currently voicing a role in the scripted podcast The Good Life—which is loosely based on his own childhood—Burrell admits he’s “itching” to return to live performing. But for now, voice work fits nicely into his outdoors-heavy schedule. That’s a far cry from where he started. “My parents weren’t really those kinds of people,” he said. “So at first, when we moved here, it almost felt like cosplay, like we were pretending to be people who were outdoorsy, and now we really truly love it.”

Read it at People

10
Man, 24, Dies and Woman Hospitalized After Car Hits Moose
DANGEROUS ANIMALS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 5:28AM EDT 
DENALI NATIONAL PARK, ALASKA - MAY 12: A moose grazes on May 12, 2025 in Denali National Park, Alaska. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

A 24-year-old Bulgarian man was killed when his vehicle struck a moose just outside Denali National Park in Alaska. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Friday on Denali Park Road near Mile 235 of the George Parks Highway, a stretch known for wildlife crossings. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman from North Macedonia, was taken to a hospital in Fairbanks, roughly 120 miles away. Her condition has not been disclosed. Park officials confirmed the man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, with help from the Bulgarian Embassy. “The collision serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards of wildlife along Alaska’s roadways,” the National Park Service said in a statement. “Moose, caribou, and other large animals are often active at dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours, and can be difficult to see.” Drivers were urged to slow down in low-light conditions and use high beams when possible. According to Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game, moose collisions cause more than 800 vehicle accidents in the state each year. Moose are the world’s tallest, largest, and heaviest species of deer still living. Alaska moose are the largest of all.

Read it at People

