World Champion Sprinter and Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dies at 32
World champion 100m sprinter and Olympic medalist Tori Bowie has died at 32, her management company said Wednesday. Running for the U.S. women’s national team, Bowie won three medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, taking home the gold as the anchor for the 4x100m relay. She went on to win the 100m world championships in London the following year. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” her management company tweeted. “Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!” A cause of death was not disclosed. Bowie was born in a town of less than 100 people in rural Mississippi, and was known for her humility and kindness even as she reached the pinnacle of the sporting world.