SEEING ORANGE
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Will Face Netherlands in World Cup Final
The American women will face the Netherlands in the World Cup final in France on Sunday. The Dutch national women’s soccer team managed to beat the Swedes 1-0 on Wednesday in an aggressive, fast-paced game that saw near equal possession from both sides and the first time a Women’s World Cup semi-final has ever gone into extra time. The tight match eventually ended after 24-year-old Dutch player Jackie Groenen scored a pitch-perfect goal. Analysts largely predicted the Dutch to win due to their stellar performance throughout the tournament, but didn’t count out the Swedes, who beat one of the favorites, Germany, 2-1 in the quarters. While the Swedish dominated the first half, the Dutch found another gear for the second half, and yet another in the grueling extra time.
The Dutch are known for their creativity on the ball and dependable set pieces, which could pose a threat against the reigning world champions on Sunday. The U.S. women knocked out England in the semi-finals on Tuesday. The United States women’s team, widely considered to be the best in the world, is seeking to secure it’s fourth consecutive World Cup victory on Sunday.