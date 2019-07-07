CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    TIME TO CELEBRATE

    NYC Is Throwing a Parade for U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on Wednesday

    Marianne Dodson

    Denis Balibouse/Reuters

    The United States Women’s National Soccer Team will be welcomed back home from the World Cup with a victory parade in their honor on Wednesday in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the ticker-tape celebration after the team’s 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday. The festivities along Lower Manhattan’s so-called Canyon of Heroes will begin at 9:30 a.m. Parts of Broadway south of Chambers Street will close around 4 a.m. that morning and remain shut down until about noon, the New York Daily News reports.

    Read it at New York Daily News