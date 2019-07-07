NYC Is Throwing a Parade for U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on Wednesday

Read it at New York Daily News
The United States Women’s National Soccer Team will be welcomed back home from the World Cup with a victory parade in their honor on Wednesday in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the ticker-tape celebration after the team’s 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday. The festivities along Lower Manhattan’s so-called Canyon of Heroes will begin at 9:30 a.m. Parts of Broadway south of Chambers Street will close around 4 a.m. that morning and remain shut down until about noon, the New York Daily News reports.