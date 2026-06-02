World Cup Star Barred From Entering the U.S.
A Swiss soccer star was forced to stay home from the World Cup following an 11-hour decision from U.S. authorities to review his clearance to travel. Breel Embolo’s travel authorization was placed under review just hours before the team was scheduled to leave for the U.S. for the World Cup. “Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team,” the Swiss Football Association said. The 6-foot-2 forward, 29, was convicted in 2023 for making threats to another player years earlier when he was 21. He requested an appeal in September 2025, but was rejected. Embolo has traveled to the U.S. since this conviction, even scoring a goal against the U.S. men’s national team in a victorious 4-0 match in Tennessee. The Swiss team, however, was optimistic that he will be able to make it in time for the World Cup. “One seat empty, but not for long😉 See you soon, @breelembolo97 ✈️.” The review raises legal concerns for other players with criminal records and teams of countries in conflict with the U.S. The Iranian team is also struggling with visa approval for its players and staff members, and has moved its practice facility to Mexico.