World Cup Star Caught on Camera Spitting on MLS Rival

1
Reality TV Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ At 39
ROCKSTAR OF LOVE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.01.25 10:06AM EDT 
Kelsey Bateman
Rock of Love/VH1

Kelsey Bateman, who starred in Bret Michaels’ reality TV show Rock of Love, has died at 39. The date and cause of death have not yet been released. TMZ reports that Bateman’s death came “unexpectedly,” according to a family source. Bateman was just 21 when she competed in 2009 the VH1 reality show, which featured dozens of women competing to date Michaels, then 44, the frontman of the rock band Poison. Bateman was a contestant in the third season and was beloved by fans for her boldness and sense of humor. She was eliminated in the seventh episode after getting drunk with two other contestants and “bawling [her] eyes out” while lying on a speed bump. “But I mean, hey, I can’t be the only girl that’s got drunk and laid on a speed bump. Let’s be honest,” she said on the show. After Michaels notified her that she had been eliminated, she reported that she was returning to the single life at home in Utah, adding, “I’m not going to think about guys for a while, but the next guy I find definitely won’t be 44 and probably not a rock star.” In the show, Michaels described Bateman as an “awesome and beautiful girl.”

Read it at TMZ

2
White House Dismisses Hollywood Exodus Fleeing U.S.
👋👋👋
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.01.25 10:56AM EDT 
Ellen Degeneres and Robin Wright
Getty Images

The White House doesn’t care that Hollywood stars are fleeing Donald Trump—and America as a whole—to live in the U.K. and Ireland. White House communications director Steven Cheung responded to a request for comment from the Daily Beast on the ongoing exodus, which has seen the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner leave. Meanwhile, House of Cards star Robin Wright this weekend revealed she’s glad she’s in the U.K. and not the U.S. because America is a “s--tshow.” Asked if the administration had anything to say about high-profile stars taking flight, Cheung simply sent an emoji of a waving hand, an apparent sign of disregard for those leaving. Golden Globe winner Wright’s move to the U.K. has seen her rent Airbnbs around the Chiltern Hills, a scenic spot in the northwest of London’s commuter belt. The thrice-divorced Forest Gump star is understood to have found love there with a British architect, Henry Smith, per The Times. Courtney Love, the former partner of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, is meanwhile seeking British citizenship after hopping across the pond.

Read it at The Daily Beast

3
Tennis Fan Who Stole Boy’s Hat Breaks His Silence
COLDPLAY CURSE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.01.25 9:44AM EDT 
Tennis Fan Who Stole Boy’s Hat Breaks Silence With Grovelling Apology
Tennis Fan Who Stole Boy’s Hat Breaks Silence With Grovelling Apology x

A millionaire CEO who went viral after stealing a tennis star’s hat meant for a young boy has issued a grovelling apology after briefly becoming “the most hated man in America.” Polish magnate Piotr Szczerek was caught on camera swiping a hat signed by U.S. Open star Kamil Majchrzak after he handed it to a child last week, prompting a flurry of online outrage. A number of hoax statements which purported to show the CEO doubling-down on the act also stoked further fury in the following days, until Szczerek finally set the record straight on Monday with a statement of his own. “Due to the situation that happened during Kamil Majchrzak’s match at the US Open, I would like to clearly apologize to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself, he said. “I have made a huge mistake.” Szczerek said that he didn’t see the child, known as Brock, and ”did something that looked like a deliberate collection of the child’s souvenir. This was not my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.” He has since returned the hat to the boy and apologized to his family.

4
Girl Group Surprises Fans With Reunion After 7 Years
WORTH IT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 10:09AM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 10:08AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singers Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton, Ally Brooke and Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singers Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton, Ally Brooke and Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Iconic girl group Fifth Harmony made a surprise reunion, appearing onstage at a Jonas Brothers concert, stunning the audience with their first performance in seven years. Four out of the original five members—Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui—emerged from behind a cloud of smoke during the brothers’ sold-out show in Dallas, Texas, and picked up exactly where they left off. They delighted the crowd with a rendition of their chart-topping track, “Worth It,” before transitioning seamlessly into megahit, “Work from Home,” while showcasing their flawlessly choreographed dance routines. Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas then returned to the stage and hugged the girls, who debuted a new logo and exited the stage to rapturous applause before the regularly scheduled show went on. “The impossible is possible. Full of gratitude today,” Jane posted on Instagram, followed swiftly by a post from the group’s recently-reactivated X account, which simply read, “#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree.” The group, first formed in 2012 on the second season of X Factor USA, has not performed since calling it quits in 2018. Former member Camila Cabello, who departed the group in 2016 to launch a solo career, was not present for the reunion, but has maintained warm relations with her fellow bandmates over the years.

@tomasmier

Fifth Harmony sings Work From Home while reuniting at the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Dallas 😭😭😭 history fr #fifthharmony #harmonizer #workfromhome #laurenjauregui #normani @Fifth Harmony

♬ Work from Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Fifth Harmony
Read it at Mirror

5

World Cup Star Caught on Camera Spitting on MLS Rival

LUI-SING IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.01.25 9:52AM EDT 
Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF argues after the Leagues Cup Final match between Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami CF at Lumen Field
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 31: Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF argues after the Leagues Cup Final match between Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami CF at Lumen Field on August 31, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

World Cup icon and soccer bad boy Luis Suarez has raised hell yet again after appearing to spit on an opposition coach. The Uruguayan, who has played in four World Cups and is revered as one of the finest strikers soccer has ever seen, has a career marred by infamy, with a lengthy rap sheet of biting and racial abuse incidents. He has now added suspected spitting to his unsavory list. The Inter Miami star, 38, who scored 69 times for his country, seemed to spit on a member of Seattle Sounders’ coaching staff during his side’s 3-0 loss in the final of the Leagues Cup. He was at the center of tension between players from both sides after the final whistle, when he appeared to grab the neck of Mexico international Obed Vargas before former Spain star and Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets made contact with the Sounders player on the chin. As the dispute moved into a second phase, the former Liverpool man’s teammate Oscar Ustari held him back from a direct altercation with a member of the Sounders backroom staff. At that point, Suarez appeared to spit in his direction. Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said, “I have nothing to say because I was far away and didn’t see what happened.” Brian Schmetzer, the coach of Seattle, said, per BBC, “Unfortunately, that is going to take some of the attention away from a great performance by the Seattle Sounders.”

Read it at BBC

6
Boy Fatally Shot in ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Doorbell Game Gone Wrong
KNOCK-KNOCK NIGHTMARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 6:00AM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 5:03AM EDT 
Houston PD Homicide detective talks to press
Fox 26 Houston

A 11-year-old boy has been fatally shot while playing a game of ding dong ditch in Texas. Authorities in Houston said that the boy had been playing the game on Racine Street at 10.55 p.m on Saturday, when he was wounded by the firearm and died from his injuries the following day. Police have not made public the identity of the child. Houston city said the youngster was playing a game where players knock on residential doors and then dash off so the person in the home opens the door to find no one there. Cops initially detained one person for questioning, but they are understood to have since been released. Police said, “Officers were told the male was ringing doorbells of homes in the area and running away. A witness stated the male was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound.” According to Fox26 Houston, the boy was shot multiple times. A spokesperson for the Houston PD Homicide Department said they had identified a suspect and have been “doing a search warrant on the house.”

Read it at City of Houston News

7
Tennis Star Pleads for Return of Trophy Stolen During U.S. Open
NOT COOL
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 08.31.25 10:31PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Sorana Cirstea of Romania in action against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the second round on Day 5 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2025 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)
Getty Images

A tennis player is one trophy short after coming to New York City for the U.S. Open—and she’s determined to get it back. Romanian player Sorana Cirstea, 35, took home the championship title in Cleveland’s Tennis in the Land, a warm-up tournament to the U.S. Open. She revealed on her Instagram stories Saturday night, however, that the trophy was snatched from her hotel room at The Fifty Sonesta in Midtown Manhattan. “Whoever stole my Cleveland trophy from room 314 at The Fifty Sonesta please give it back!” she wrote. “It has NO material value, just sentimental value! It would be greatly appreciated! Thank you, Sorana.” The hotel told The Associated Press it had no comment on the alleged incident. The Cleveland championship was the tennis star’s third career singles title. Cirstea, ranked 71st in the world, beat Argentina’s Solana Sierra in two sets last week. But Cirstea was knocked out of the tournament in the second round by No. 13 Karolina Muchova from Czechia.

Sorana Cirstea's Instagram story
Sorana Cirstea

8
‘Grease’ Star Nearly Passed On Iconic Song for Fear of Ruining Good Girl Image
LET’S (NOT) GET PHYSICAL
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.31.25 4:40PM EDT 
Olivia Newton-John performing in the music video for her single, 'Physical', 1981.
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Grease star Olivia Newton-John almost passed on her iconic 1981 single “Physical” because of the song’s sexually explicit nature. John Mason—the late star’s lawyer, who represented Newton-John for five decades—wrote a 2025 memoir titled Crazy Lucky where he recounted his longtime client’s trepidation about the song. Mason shared that when the actress initially read the lyrics, she said, “John, I simply cannot do it. I can’t sing the lyrics… Please!” Mason told Fox News Digital that Newton-John “always had what she called a ‘goody-two-shoes’ persona,” in large part because of her star-making turn as Sandy Olsson in the hit 1978 musical-comedy Grease. Mason believed the “edgy” song was the perfect vehicle to help her shed that innocent image. According to Mason, “Physical” was first offered to Tina Turner, who turned it down because the lyrics were a “bit too sexy,” which is how it came to Newton-John. However, the actress was worried the song would alienate her fans. “John, the lyrics have me singing ‘There’s nothin’ left to talk about unless it’s horizontally,!’” she told Mason. But he believed that the risk was “worth it,” and her manager, Roger Davies, agreed. The tune ended up becoming the biggest hit of Newton-John’s career and, according to Billboard, “one of the defining smashes of the 1980s.” “The [music] video is hilarious to this day,” Mason said. “I want to give credit to Roger Davies for getting Olivia to open up and let that happen. But as always, with Olivia as an actress or a singer, she pulled off what she wanted to do in a spectacular way.”

Read it at New York Post

9
Serena Williams Rolls Eyes at Venus’ New Tennis Partner
SIDE EYE CENTRAL
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 3:03AM EDT 
Published 08.31.25 4:02PM EDT 

Serena Williams does not like her sister Venus playing with another partner at the U.S. Open. In a video posted to TikTok, Serena films the TV showing her sister Venus Williams competing in the Women’s Doubles with Canadian Leylah Fernandez. The 23-time Grand Slam champion then turns the camera around on herself and rolls her eyes, looking unimpressed, before breaking out into an over-the-top fake smile. Serena and Venus won 14 major titles together during their playing careers. The last time the sisters competed together was in 2022, the year that Serena announced her retirement. At the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., in July, Venus told reporters she hoped that Serena would come out of retirement to play with her on the court. But there’s no word yet on whether efforts to persuade Serena will be successful.

Read it at Sports Illustrated

10
Trump Has Been at His Golf Resorts Every Fourth Day of His Second Term
TEE TIME
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.31.25 5:34PM EDT 
US President Donald Trump reacts after playing from the first tee to officially open the Trump International Golf Links course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, north east Scotland on July 29, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/Andy Buchanan/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has visited his golf resorts on roughly a quarter of the days since his second inauguration in January. When the 79-year-old president hit the links Saturday after going MIA for four days, it marked the 56th day at one of his clubs out of 223 days in office, according to Roll Call, which tracks his public schedule. Trump, who has been accused of cheating during games, left the White House to play golf every Saturday and Sunday in August, both at Trump National Golf Club just outside D.C., and at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The golf outing tally also includes excursions to his properties in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as his recent private trip to Scotland, where he spent time at his resort in Turnberry and inaugurated a new course. That visit cost American taxpayers at least $10 million, according to a HuffPost analysis based on a 2019 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The report examined four trips Trump took to his Palm Beach resort during his first term, and put the taxpayer cost of each trip at $3.4 million, covering expenses such as Air Force One, and the transport of his motorcade and Secret Service. However, while Trump visited Florida frequently earlier this year, he’s mainly stuck to courses closer to D.C. since May, which may be less expensive.

