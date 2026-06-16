World Cup Team Busted Flying in on ICE Barbie’s Jets
The English World Cup team have been busted using a charter plane generally used to transport deportees out of America as part of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s “ICE Air” fleet. The English team flew into Missouri on Saturday using the same aircraft previously seen in a video President Donald Trump shared last March. That controversial video featured alleged gangbangers, including Kilmar Ábrego García, a Salvadoran man living in the United States who was illegally deported and is still in a legal fight to stay in America. Members of the English team, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, posed in front of the plane that is branded Global Crossing Airlines for Instagram pictures. The Daily Mail reports that ICE has a contract with charter company GlobalX, who were formally known as Global Crossing Airlines. The plane England used previously delivered deportees out of America to Haiti, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, taking them El Salvador’s infamous mega prison CECOT. The Daily Mail tracked the same plane to previous trips to take deportees from Harlingen to Villahermosa, Mexico, on June 10 and from Lewisburg, West Virginia, to Mexico City on June 11. A spokesperson for the team declined to comment to the Daily Mail on the use of the plane.