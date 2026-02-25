World Famous Wine Region Shutters Fourth Site This Year

California’s wine country is losing producers at an alarming rate. Another major producer has shut down operations and cut staff, marking the fourth winemaker to scale back or close entirely since the start of 2026. Jackson Family Wines has stopped production at its Carneros Hill facility in Sonoma’s Carneros region, laying off more than a dozen employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed with California authorities on Feb. 12. Communications director Sean Carrol told the San Francisco Chronicle that Carneros Hill “served as overflow production capacity and was not tied to any specific brand.” He added the site had “become underutilized,” allowing the company to consolidate. Jackson Family Wines is the sixth-largest wine company in the U.S., producing around 6 million cases a year and owning the Kendall-Jackson label and about 40 other brands. The pullback follows other high-profile cuts. Gallo confirmed it will permanently close the Ranch Winery in St. Helena and reduce staff elsewhere. Earlier closures include Foley Family Wines & Spirits’ Chalone facility, Constellation Brands’ Mission Bell Winery in Madera, and two Jean-Charles Boisset Collection tasting rooms. California had 4,727 wineries in 2025. As of February 2026, there are 4,646.