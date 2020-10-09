Humanitarian Group The World Food Programme Awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
LIFE SAVERS
The World Food Programme, one of the world’s biggest humanitarian organizations, has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its work providing life-saving assistance to tens of millions of people around the globe. The honor, arguably the world’s most prestigious prize, was announced in Norway on Friday morning. The Nobel committee said it was honoring the WFP for its “efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.” The committee said that, last year, the WFP had helped nearly 100 million people suffering from food insecurity in 88 countries. President Donald Trump, who has boasted about being nominated alongside hundreds of others for the award, was cruelly overlooked.