Health Officials Confirm Worst-Case Scenario in Rat Virus Cruise

A person from France has just fallen ill with hantavirus despite never stepping foot on the cruise liner where the current outbreak began. The individual was apparently diagnosed with the rodent-borne virus after taking a flight alongside someone with the disease, marking the first confirmed infection in someone with no direct connection to the MV Hondius. Three further patients have been evacuated for treatment elsewhere, including a British medic from the ship, a sailor of Dutch nationality, and one German guest. World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has said the trio is currently “on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands.” Another person has been hospitalized in Zurich, where authorities insist there is “no risk to the Swiss public.” The pathogen behind the outbreak, dubbed the Andes virus, stands alone among hantaviruses for its ability to spread between humans, with a mortality rate that may reach 40 percent. A Dutch woman aged 69 left the vessel at Saint Helena, flew onward to Johannesburg, and died there—potentially exposing as many as 114 fellow travelers.
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- 1Rat Virus Crisis Spreads to New CountryPLAGUEA French national is the latest to contract the hantavirus as health authorities scramble to contain the crisis.
- 2‘Fawlty Towers’ Actress Dies at 89SCENE STEALERActress Claire Nielson almost didn’t accept her iconic role in “Fawlty Towers.”
Partner updateAD BY iHerbSave 50% Off These Beauty Kits for Mother’s Day at iHerbFOR MOMFrom face masks to supplements to eye serums, these kits are filled with beauty products she’ll love.
- 3Prosecutors Say Woman, 28, Posed as High SchoolerSCHOOL’S OUTHer classmates said she made them feel “uncomfortable.”
- 4Three-Time World Series Champion Dead at 94LEGENDARY LOSSThe sports icon played for the Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals.
Partner updateAD BY 1-800-FlowersThese Bouquets Are Guaranteed Mother’s Day Hits—30% OffFLOWER POWEREvery mom is unique and 1-800-Flowers.com has bouquets for all of them.
- 5WHO Confirm Worst-Case Scenario in Rat Virus CruiseCONCERNING DETAILSTwo countries have confirmed that the deadly virus spread between humans.
- 6Coyote Makes Jaw-Dropping 2-Mile Swim to Alcatraz IslandUNDERDOG STORYExperts believe the coyote began its voyage in search of a mate or new territory.
- 7Second Biggest Tsunami Ever Hit America Last YearWAY TSU HIGHA cruise ship full of people only narrowly avoided the disaster.
- 8Staggering Jump in Americans’ Car Loan Debt RevealedIN THE HOLEAs gas prices have skyrocketed during the war in Iran, the cost of owning a vehicle isn’t getting any easier.
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- 9‘Scream’ Actress Comes Out as BisexualFINALLY FREEActress Hayden Panettiere revealed that she has dated women in the past.
- 10Artists Are Canceling Tours in Droves Amid Sales CrisisTICKED OFFNot everyone can be Taylor Swift.
Claire Nielson, the actress best known for her memorable guest star role in Fawlty Towers, has died at 89. No cause of death has been released at this time. Nielson died on April 29 after a career that stretched from British comedy classics to the literary world. She famously appeared opposite John Cleese in the sitcom’s iconic “Waldorf Salad” episode, playing Mrs. Hamilton alongside her on-screen American husband, portrayed by Bruce Boa. Nielson later revealed that her agent initially warned against taking the now-iconic role, fearing a comedy part could hurt her chances of landing more dramatic work. But the actress brushed off the concern, telling The Times: “I’d always preferred comedy, so I didn’t care.” Born in Glasgow, Nielson trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama before appearing in shows including The Two Ronnies, The Dick Emery Show, and the 1971 film Kidnapped. Later in life, she stepped away from acting and co-authored the grandparenting guide Your First Grandchild with her husband of more than 30 years, Paul Greenwood, and her daughter Peggy from her first marriage to actor Dennis Vance.
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A 28-year-old woman maintained a fake identity and enrolled at a New York City high school, prosecutors have alleged. Kacy Claassen, using the name Shamara Rashad, enrolled at Westchester Square Academy in the Bronx last month. She allegedly told the principal that she was just 16 and had just moved to New York from Ohio with her sister. As a fake student, Claassen shared hallways and bathrooms with her peers, more than 10 years her junior. Students at the high school told the student newspaper, the Bronx River News, that they recalled Claassen telling them that she was “hiding bodies,” which made them uncomfortable. “School is supposed to be the safest place besides home,” one student said. “If we can’t guarantee safety, then what can we guarantee?” Prosecutors have said that the principal eventually came across Claassen’s Facebook page, which included her actual name and date of birth. The principal then confronted her, to which she allegedly told him, “I lied about my identity because my friend forced me to. She was using me to receive more public assistance.” Claassen is facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, criminal impersonation, and criminal trespassing. She has pleaded not guilty.
Three-time World Series winner Bob ‘Sleepy’ Skinner has died at age 94 in San Diego. “Bob was an important part of one of the most beloved teams in our storied history and helped deliver a moment that will forever be woven into the fabric of our city,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the outfielder’s death on Tuesday after receiving word from his wife, Joan. She did not share his cause of death. Skinner played for the Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals throughout his 12-season MLB run in the 1950s and 1960s. He was named to the All-Star team in 1958 and twice in 1960 while playing for the Pirates. The sports icon was part of the 1964 Cardinals team that won the World Series. He retired in 1966, transitioning to coaching and managerial roles, eventually returning to the Pirates as their hitting coach in 1979, where he helped them win another World Series. Skinner is survived by his wife, Joan, their four sons, and eight grandchildren.
Flowers are the tried-and-true Mother’s Day gifts for a reason. May 10th is sneaking up quickly, but don’t worry: 1-800-Flowers.com has got you covered with a wide variety of bouquets to choose from. To ensure delivery on Mother’s Day, ordering early is the best move. However, if you’re in a pinch, these picks are all eligible for same-day delivery. Just be sure to order by noon on 5/10.
This stunning bouquet brings together a vibrant collection of roses, Peruvian lilies, and daisy poms all artfully arranged in a lavender vase. Want to make it extra special? Add on a heart-shaped LED pick that lights up and says “Amazing Mom.”
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She’s one of a kind, and her bouquet should be too. A beautiful arrangement of pink roses, Gerbera daisies, and mini carnations pops out of a handbag-shaped vase. Flowers have never been this fashionable.
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Health Officials Confirm Worst-Case Scenario in Rat Virus Cruise
The World Health Organization confirmed Wednesday that the deadly virus sweeping through a cruise ship in the Atlantic can be transmitted person to person. Health authorities in South Africa and Switzerland said three people had died and several others had contracted the Andes virus, a species of hantavirus. Experts believe the strain is spread between humans who have had very close contact with one another, such as sharing a bed or food. The cruise ship at the center of the deadly outbreak is stuck off the coast of Cape Verde, with more than one hundred passengers still on board. The ship left Argentina on April 1 and was scheduled to stop in Antarctica and the Falkland Islands. The virus is a rare, rodent-born illness that usually spreads by inhaling contaminated residue of rodent droppings, and the Argentine government believes that the Dutch couple that originally contracted the virus did so when bird-watching at a garbage dump before boarding the ship. The WHO has maintained that the risk of the virus spreading remains low, with the organization telling the AP: “This is not the next COVID.”
A coyote surprised scientists everywhere by journeying two miles through the water all the way to Alcatraz Island. Initially, scientists thought the coyote made the trip from San Francisco, which would already be an impressive one-mile swim for the little animal. After DNA analysis of the coyote’s scat, they found that the canine originated from a population common on Angel Island, which is a whopping two miles from the shore of Alcatraz. “We have never, ever heard such a story of a coyote making such a long journey in a pretty challenging ocean current,” said Camilla Fox, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Project Coyote. The achievement went viral in January after videos of the coyote paddling in the water were posted on social media as it attempted to reach the island, which once housed a prison and is now a tourist attraction. Fox believes the coyote began its voyage in search of a mate or new territory. The park service had intended to relocate the coyote because his new island abode was a seabird nesting habitat, but the animal was never seen again.
The massive megatsunami that plowed into Alaska last year was the second-largest ever recorded. Its waves have only been bested once since records began, after part of a mountain sloughed off into the water in August, triggered by tiny earthquakes. It saw the equivalent of 24 Great Pyramids falling into Tracy Arm Fjord below, creating 1,581-foot-high waves, the BBC reports. Alaskan archeologist Dr. Bretwood Higman visited the scene just weeks later and told the BBC how he found trees hurled into the water and rock stripped from greenery. “We know that there were people who were very nearly in the wrong place,” he said, referring to a cruise ship that only missed the waves because it happened very early in the morning. “I’m quite terrified that we’re not going to be so lucky in the future.” New research published in the journal Science reveals how melting ice contributed. University College London researcher Dr. Stephen Hicks said a glacier was “helping to hold up this piece of rock,” but when it melted, the bottom of the cliff became exposed, “allowing that rock material to suddenly collapse into the fjord.” The largest ever was in Ltyua Bay, Alaska, reaching over 1,719 feet.
Americans owe a record amount of money on their cars, totaling a whopping $1.68 trillion. This figure represents a 37 percent increase from the pre-pandemic debt of $1.23 trillion in late 2018, according to The Century Foundation and the consumer advocacy group Protect Borrowers. The main driver behind these record-high numbers is the cost of cars; the average price of a new car is now $49,000, up from $37,000 at the end of 2018. “That’s a $12,000 to $14,000 move in less than a decade, and incomes haven’t kept pace,” Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, told CNBC. The average origination balance has increased by nearly $10,000 in less than a decade, from $24,782 in 2018 to $33,519 at the end of 2025. As gas prices have skyrocketed during the War in Iran and the Fed continues to keep interest rates high, the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle isn’t getting any easier on Americans’ pockets.
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Hayden Panettiere is publicly opening up about her sexuality for the first time ahead of her upcoming memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, due out May 19. Speaking to Us Weekly, the Scream actress said she finally feels ready to share a part of herself that she has kept hidden away for decades. “I’m comfortable to confidently say that yes, I am bisexual. I said it! This is the first time I got to say it out loud,” she revealed. Panettiere said she long felt unable to fully be herself while growing up in the spotlight. “I was too young, and I was being forced to be perfect at all times,” she said. “I was not encouraged to just be myself.” The Golden Globe nominee, who was previously engaged to former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko and shares a nine-year-old daughter with him, said she had dated women in the past but found it “scary” because paparazzi constantly followed her. The 36-year-old actress admits that, while she’s “sad” it took this long to live openly, she struck an optimistic tone as she looked ahead: “Better late than never, right?”
Music tours are being struck down by “blue dot fever.” Post Malone and the Pussycat Dolls are just two of the latest acts to cancel shows because they allegedly haven’t been able to sell enough tickets. The term, told to Page Six by an insider, refers to a high number of blue dots on venue seating maps, which demarcate available spaces on the Ticketmaster website. “Seems that Post Malone came down with a serious case of Blue Dot Fever,” the insider said on Monday, “and it’s contagious.” Semafor reports that artists such as Meghan Trainor and Zayn Malik have also been affected. B2B outlet Ticket News, which focuses on the ticketing market, noted in its coverage that the issue likely stems from most artists being unable to replicate the pricing structure and sheer demand of Taylor Swift. It notes that too many other tours are being created on the pretense that the same demand exists for their artists, leading fans to vote with their wallets, blue dots, and ultimately canceled shows. Malone, Trainor, and Malik all cited different reasons for their canceled shows, Page Six reported.