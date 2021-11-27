CHEAT SHEET
    WHO: Here’s Why We Skipped Some Letters When Naming Omicron Variant

    THE ALPHA-BETA-GAMMAS

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty

    After boggling some minds with its naming system for COVID variants, the World Health Organization made some clarifications on Saturday. In a statement, the agency explained why it skipped over the Greek letters “Nu” and “Xi” when naming the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant. It said “Nu” was skipped because of its semblance to “new,” while “Xi” was passed over because of its use as a common surname around the world. It said it had rules preventing the use of variant names that could cause “offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups”—though it did not specifically address speculation about the WHO’s supposed deference to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The organization labeled the Omicron variant a “variant of concern” on Friday.

