WHO Reports Record-Breaking Day of New COVID-19 Infections
WRONG DIRECTION
The World Health Organization says that the planet has just suffered its worst day for new COVID-19 infections. The WHO’s figures show that more than 307,000 cases were reported Sunday, beating a previous one-day record that was set on Sept. 6. The biggest increases in infections were reported in the three nations that have, by far, suffered the worst outbreaks—India, the U.S., and Brazil. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Of those, over 924,000 people have died. The U.S. has recorded nearly a quarter of the world’s total number of coronavirus cases at more than 6.5 million. The U.S. also has the world’s highest recorded death toll from COVID-19, with more than 194,000 fatalities.