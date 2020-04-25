CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    WHO: ‘No Evidence’ People Who Had COVID-19 Cannot Be Reinfected

    BAD NEWS

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty

    The World Health Organization warned Saturday that there is “no evidence” that people who have had COVID-19 and test positive for antibodies are protected from reinfection. In a scientific brief seen by Reuters, the WHO warned governments against issuing “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” as part of a reopening strategy, adding that the practice could actually increase the risks of a second wave of the pandemic. “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection,” the brief said. A number of studies have found that those who recovered from the disease do have antibodies, but the WHO insists that some have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood but not enough to guarantee cellular immunity from a reinfection.

    Read it at Reuters