WHO to Rename Monkeypox Virus to Avoid Discrimination, Heeding Calls From Scientists
MONKEY NO MORE
The World Health Organization announced Tuesday it will take steps to rename monkeypox in an effort to reduce racism and discrimination toward African people. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director general, said Tuesday that the organization is “working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes.” Last week, 30 international scientists urged officials to rename the virus. The group also condemned media outlets for using pictures of African patients to represent cases in Europe. “In the context of the current global outbreak, continued reference to, and nomenclature of this virus being African is not only inaccurate but is also discriminatory and stigmatizing,” the scientists wrote. More information about what the new name will be is forthcoming, TIME reported.