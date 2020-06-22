World Just Had Its Worst Day Ever for New Coronavirus Infections, Says WHO
More than 183,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded around the world on Sunday, according to the World Health Organization, marking the largest ever single-day increase. Brazil accounted for a huge chunk of the new cases with 54,771, followed by the United States at 36,617, and 15,400 new cases in India. Overall, the U.S. has by far the world’s highest number of reported infections, with over 2.2 million, and the highest death toll, which stands at about 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The virus appears to be spreading across the West and South of the U.S., with Arizona reporting over 3,100 new infections Sunday and Nevada reporting a new high of 445 cases. Peter Navarro, the White House director of trade and manufacturing policy, said Sunday that the White House was working to prepare for the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus. “We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall,” Navarro told CNN, adding: “We’re doing everything we can.”