1

World Series Champion Dies at 44

‘ONE HELL OF A CLOSER’
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.05.25 10:03PM EDT 
Bobby Jenks
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Former Chicago White Sox All-Star and World Series champion Bobby Jenks has died at the age of 44. Jenks died on Friday while undergoing treatment for adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer, in Sintra, Portugal, the White Sox announced on Saturday. Jenks helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series, and was an All-Star in the 2006 and 2007 seasons. Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén said in an Instagram tribute, “I’m sad to hear about Bobby. Out of words to describe how I feel. Losing a player and more importantly, a friend is never easy. A fierce competitor with no fear, just power, and a big heart. Heaven got one hell of a closer… and an even better man. Rest easy, Big Bobby.” In a statement to the press, Guillén said, “Everyone has a favorite story about Bobby, so the 2005 reunion will be a great opportunity to get together with all his teammates and coaches and relive some of our greatest memories of him.”

Read it at CNN

2
Boy, 8, Raised by Dogs in ‘Drug-Infested’ Flat Can Only Bark
RUFF UPBRINGING
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.05.25 3:02PM EDT 
Published 07.05.25 2:34PM EDT 
Laplae, which means mysterious city is shrouded in myths and legends.
Laplae, which means mysterious city is shrouded in myths and legends. Boyloso/Getty Images

Authorities in Thailand were shocked to discover an 8-year-old boy who could only bark after he was neglected by his mother and left to interact primarily with the family’s six dogs. Local police were conducting a welfare check when they came across the boy living with his brother, 23, and mother, 46, in a “drug-infested” home in the rural Lap Lae District in the province of Uttaradit. “He didn’t speak; he just barked. It was pitiful to see,“ said Paveena Hongsakul, president of the Foundation for Children and Women, which helped with the rescue effort. Although his mother had received a stipend to send him to school, she kept him at home. The mother, who tested positive for drug use, was only busted after neighborhood teacher Sophon Siha-ampai sounded the alarm. Social workers have placed the boy in a children’s home, where he ”will be given a chance at a good life." “We’ll follow up with him to make sure he gets everything he needs,” said a representative from the local Foundation for Children and Women.

Read it at Daily Mail

3
Billionaire Weight Loss Tycoon Dies at 100
CAPTAIN OF INDUSTRY
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.05.25 3:37PM EDT 
A can of Slim-Fast chocolate milk shake distributed by Unilever.
S. Daniel Abraham turned a small family company into the billion-dollar SlimFast empire, later delving into politics as one of the biggest donors to Hilary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. DonNichols/Getty Images

SlimFast tycoon S. Daniel Abraham died at a Manhattan hospital Sunday. He built his empire on the back of a tiny pharmaceutical company his father, a dentist, had purchased for $5,000 in 1947. He went on to introduce the popular SlimFast powder formula to the market in 1977, featuring the tagline: “Just Add Milk.” He eventually sold his company in 2000 to Unilever for a reported profit of close to $2.3 billion. In his later years, Abraham delved into politics, developing a friendship with former President Bill Clinton and becoming one of the biggest bankrollers of former Sen. Hilary Clinton’s 2016 White House campaign. A veteran of the Second World War, he worked extensively to lobby for peace in the Middle East, cultivating relationships with regional leaders, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. At the time of his death, he was also awaiting a ruling on his motion to dismiss claims of sexual abuse from a former assistant, who claimed he assaulted her multiple times over a three-year period in the 1980s.

Read it at New York Times

4
CIA Admits Covering Up Oswald Links Before JFK Assassination
COVER-UP
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.05.25 10:57AM EDT 
Published 07.05.25 10:52AM EDT 
JFK
JFK Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

The CIA has dropped a bombshell report admitting the agency had monitored former President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, before he gunned Kennedy down. CIA agent George Joannides—who specialized in psychological warfare and directed a group called the Cuban Student Directorate—had contact with Oswald in the months before the Dallas tragedy, according to never-before-seen documents released Thursday. The CIA lied for decades about Joannides’ role in the Kennedy case, claiming that it had nothing to do with the Cuban Student Directorate. It also denied that Joannides went under the alias “Howard,” but a CIA memo from January 17, 1963, shows that Joannides was indeed instructed to adopt the alias “Howard Gebler” and obtain a fake driver’s license. “The cover story for Joannides is officially dead,” assassination expert Jefferson Morley told Axios. “This is a big deal. The CIA is changing its tune on Lee Harvey Oswald.” The files were released to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to disclose all documents about the former president’s death.

Read it at Axios

5
Drake Calls Out Friends Who Betrayed Him Amid Kendrick Beef
TRY ME
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.05.25 6:16PM EDT 
Drake
Drake Carmen Mandato/Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Singer Drake dropped a new single on the Fourth of July calling out those who have been disloyal to him. The musician, 38, seemed to slam traitors in “What Did I Miss?” and send a message to anyone who didn’t take his side in his rivalry with rapper Kendrick Lamar. In the song, Drake appears to name-drop Lamar’s June 2024 The Pop Out Concert, where Lamar performed his diss track “Not Like Us” five times back-to-back. In the new song, Drake sings: “I don’t give a f--- if you love me, I don’t give a f--- if you like me.“ He references the concert in the line: “I’m back in your city tonight, walkin’ around with my head high / I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d--- riding gang since ‘Headlines.’” He also slams those who were once “standing beside me,” and questions “How can some people I love hang around p------ who try me?” He then adds: ”Love for my brothers and death to a traitor.” Drake’s slam track comes more than a year after his public feud with Lamar. He has taken legal action against Universal Music Group following the release and promotion of “Not Like Us,” alleging the song defamed him. UMG has denied the accusations.

Read it at PEOPLE

6
Pope Leo Makes New Moves to Tackle Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church
PAPAL RECKONING
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 07.05.25 6:01PM EDT 
Published 07.05.25 4:41PM EDT 
Pope Leo XIV
Antonelli/Vatican Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV has appointed a new chief to spearhead the routing of sexual abuse among members of the Catholic clergy. French Archbishop Thibault Verny will serve as president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, an advisory body at the Vatican founded by Pope Leo’s predecessor, the late Pope Francis, in 2014. Verny has served on the commission since 2022 and previously led audits of victim support centers following a 2021 report on decades of abuse at churches in his native France. “We will promote the equitable sharing of resources so that all parts of the Church, regardless of geography or circumstance, can uphold the highest standards of protection,” he said in a statement. As the new head of the commission, he replaces former Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who’d served as president since its founding. O’Malley praised Verny as “a collaborative leader committed to advancing the global adoption of protection and safeguarding, to as best possible assure the safety of those in the care of the Church throughout the world.”

Read it at Reuters

7
WATCH: Melania Busts a Move Alongside Dancing Machine Husband
SICK MOVES
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.04.25 11:09PM EDT 

First Lady Melania Trump was spotted dancing alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, as the pair watched the Fourth of July fireworks display in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. As he is wont to do, Trump began dancing his signature Trump dance as the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” could be heard playing in the background, prompting Melania to join in, putting her own spin on the dance with her palms open and arms stiff. Fox News commentators noted that it has taken Melania several years to join her husband when he starts dancing, with one commenting that one of her favorite things about the Fourth of July fireworks display over the National Mall is watching the couple watch the fireworks and “seeing the warmness of their marriage,” as demonstrated through the power of dance in this instance, apparently.

Read it at X

8
Texas Flood Deaths Rise to 27 as Authorities Give Grave Update
RESCUE MISSION
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 07.05.25 3:42PM EDT 
Published 07.05.25 1:35PM EDT 
The Sheriff of Kerr Co. Texas speaking at a news conference about the historic flooding on July 4, 2025
Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha vowed that they would not stop until everyone has been recovered. “I can’t tell you how long this will take,” said Leitha. “It’s going to take awhile.” MSNBC

Texas officials say the number of reported fatalities from devastating flash floods across the state is “changing rapidly.” Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha noted that rescuers have recovered 850 people, and 27 people have died thus far. “Of these 27, 18 are adults, 9 are children,” he said at a press conference Saturday. Six adults and one child remain unidentified. With more than a thousand police and fire rescue crews working to recover those still trapped by the floods, Leitha urged people to call or email their emergency flood tip line to report people missing. He vowed that they would not stop until everyone had been recovered. “I can’t tell you how long this will take,” Leitha said. “It’s going to take a while.” Torrential rains in the area on July 4 caused the Guadalupe River to rise about 26 feet in 45 minutes, CBS News reported, resulting in what officials have called a “mass casualty event.” The floods continued into early Saturday morning. In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump said his administration is working with state and local officials to respond to the “tragic flooding.” He added, “Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

Read it at MSNBC

9
Trump Hammers With Glee After Mike Johnson Gifts Him a Gavel
WHAC-A-MAGA
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 07.05.25 9:39AM EDT 
Published 07.05.25 9:22AM EDT 
US President Donald Trump (C) holds a gavel after signing the "Big Beautiful Bill Act" at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025. US President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending bill on July 4 in a pomp-laden Independence Day ceremony featuring fireworks and a flypast by the type of stealth bomber that bombed Iran. Trump pushed Republican lawmakers to get his unpopular "One Big Beautiful Bill" through a reluctant Congress in time for him to sign it into law on the US national holiday -- and they did so with a day to spare Thursday. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson gifted President Donald Trump his gavel to commemorate the signing of the "Big Beautiful Bill Act" into law, and the MAGA figurehead immediately took the gavel for a spin. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump lit up like a kid in a candy store after Speaker of the House Mike Johnson gifted him a gavel to commemorate the signing of his massive “Big Beautiful Bill” into law. Surrounded by a gaggle of senators, congressional leaders, and supporters on the White House lawn, Trump played up the pomp and circumstance of the July 4 moment as he asked the eager crowd, “Ready?” before signing the bill. Afterward, Johnson stepped in with a blue box containing the gavel. “Mr. President, this is the gavel used to enact the big, beautiful bill,” said Johnson. “And I want you to have that for your collection.” Trump took the gavel and asked the audience again, “Are we ready? Are you ready?” He then proceeded to bang the gavel on his signing desk. The moment sparked a mix of praise and criticism online, with one X user commenting, “Sorry, I have to go throw up now.” Yet another X user commented, “You gotta hand it to President Trump. He knows how to put on a show.”

Read it at X

10
Kelly Clarkson Bails on First Vegas Show Hours Before Showtime
#POSTPONED
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.05.25 12:33AM EDT 
Kelly Clarkson
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson announced that she would be canceling the first two nights of her brand-new Las Vegas residency shortly before she was due to take the stage for the first time on Friday night. Clarkson wrote in an Instagram post, ”I am beyond devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.” The singer was set to start her residency on Friday and continue through August, with additional dates in November. While fans were understanding, some, including those who had traveled from out-of-state or waited in line all day, expressed their disappointment in her comments, with one fan writing, “I really want you to be healthy, but cancelling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans.”

Read it at Instagram

