World Series Champion Dies at 34
Kansas City Royals outfielder Terrance Gore has passed away at the age of 34, his wife has confirmed. Gore, who was known for his lightning-fast speed on the field, died following complications after a routine surgery. “Terrance was an unforgettable part of our organization with a unique talent that catapulted him to some of the biggest moments in Royals history,” Royals President of Operations, J. J. Picollo, said in a statement from the team. “While his speed and athleticism were what most people immediately noticed, those of us who had the opportunity to know him also remember his energy, his humility, and the impact he made in big moments on the game’s biggest stage.” The three-time World Series champion won titles with the Royals in 2015, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, and the Atlanta Braves in 2021. Gore is survived by his wife, Britney, and their three children: Zane, Skylyn, and Camden. “This is a sad ending to an incredible story,” Picollo added.