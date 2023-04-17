World Snooker Championship Disrupted by Climate Activist Jumping on Table
‘ROUNDLY BOOED’
A protester from the environmental group Just Stop Oil briefly halted play at the World Snooker Championship in England on Monday evening, jumping on a table and bursting open a bag of orange powder. A second protester attempted to glue herself to the arena’s second table, but was stopped and removed from the room, BBC Sports reported. The first man was also ejected after being pulled off the table, footage posted by Just Stop Oil shows. “He’s being roundly booed by the audience but play is going to have to be suspended while they deal with the mess on the table,” a Eurosport commentator said in live coverage of the incident, who added that he didn’t know or care what the man was protesting. Former world champion Stephen Hendry later commented: “For me, straight away as a snooker player I am thinking: ‘Is the table recoverable?’ We don’t know what that is on the table.” Play was able to resume roughly 40 minutes later, with Just Stop Oil later tweeting out video of the event under the all-caps caption “new oil and gas will snooker us.”