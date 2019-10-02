CHEAT SHEET
World War II-Era Plane Crashes at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport
A B-17 bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Wednesday morning, killing at least two people and critically injuring three others. The World War II-era plane crashed on the runway, bursting into flames and sending up a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles. The aircraft was one of five vintage WWII fighter planes on display at the airport on a stop for the Wings of Freedom tour, a traveling exhibit that honors WWII veterans who served during the war. According to witnesses, the plane, known as the “flying fortress,” was flying low before it crash-landed. “He was treetop level when I saw him... and one of the engines wasn't spinning,” Laura Nolan, who was driving nearby at the time of the incident, told the Hartford Courant. Bradley confirmed that the plane was a World War II aircraft, and announced that the airport is closed until further notice. “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed,” the airport said in a tweet. “We will issue further updates as information becomes available.”