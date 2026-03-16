World’s Busiest Airport Plunged Into Chaos by Drone Strike
Flights at Dubai International Airport were suspended for several hours after an Iranian drone struck a fuel tank. The airport, the busiest in the world in terms of international travel, was left in chaos after the missile strike on Monday resulted in a major fuel tank blaze. There have been no reported injuries from the fire. The attack is Iran’s third on the airport since the U.S. and Israel launched missile strikes on Tehran on Feb. 28. Dubai International Airport confirmed the “gradual resumption” of some flights to and from the transportation hub to select destinations after its flights were suspended as a precautionary measure. The closure forced Emirates Airlines to reroute several of its flights to European destinations such as Manchester, Edinburgh, and Dublin, with other flights diverted to the United Arab Emirates city’s second airport, Al Maktoum International. Other airlines, such as Air India and Air India Express, canceled all their planned flights to Dubai on Monday in response to the drone attack. Dubai International Airport was previously targeted on the first day of the Iran conflict, with two drones falling near the facility on March 11.