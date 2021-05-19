CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
World’s Largest Iceberg Is Half the Size of Puerto Rico
CHIP OFF THE OLD BLOCK
Read it at Bloomberg N
A massive iceberg that broke off the Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica has been confirmed as the largest in the world. Satellites and planes measured the frozen chunk floating in the Weddell Sea and found it is 105 miles long and 15 miles wide—or half the size of Puerto Rico and bigger than Majorca, Bloomberg News reports. The giant ice cube, registered as A-76 by the European Space Agency, emerged just weeks after another monster slab known as A-68A finally melted after threatening to crash into a wildlife-rich island. The warming of Antarctica is blamed for the increase in icebergs calving off retreating glaciers, which in turn causes a rise in sea levels.