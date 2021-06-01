World’s Largest Meat Processor Was Hit by Ransomware Attack That ‘Likely’ Came From Russia, White House Says
The White House on Tuesday revealed meat processor JBS S.A. told U.S. officials that it was hit by a ransomware attack that likely came from Russia. “JBS notified the administration that the ransom demand came from a criminal organization likely based in Russia,” White House principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter, and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals.”
After being attacked over the weekend, the company has been forced to shut down more of its meat plants. While the Brazilian company has not disclosed how many U.S. plants have been affected, facilities in Utah, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Texas have been temporarily shut down. This raises concerns about food security, as JSB is the world’s largest supplier of meat. Within the U.S., JBS sources about a quarter of all beef, and a fifth of all pork. Earlier this month, a ransomeware attack on Colonial Pipeline left U.S. oil supplies strained.