CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
World’s Largest Meat Supplier Hit by Cyberattack
WHERE’S THE BEEF?
Read it at USA Today
In a statement released Sunday, global meat supplier JBS USA announced that it was the victim of an “organized cybersecurity attack.” While it’s not clear what the impact of the attack will be for consumers, the world’s largest supplier of meat warned that “certain transactions with customers and suppliers” might be delayed. A JBS rep did not immediately respond to a request from the Daily Beast for further information. According to the company, servers supporting their North American and Australian IT systems were targeted in the attack. This incident comes after a ransomware attack earlier this month on Colonial Pipeline led to strain on the U.S. oil supply and surging prices at gas stations.