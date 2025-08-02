World’s Most Expensive Labubu Sold for Eye-Watering Price

The world’s most expensive Labubu just sold for a shocking $10,500 on eBay. Labubus are bizarre, gremlin-like dolls with a mischievous grin and bunny-like ears. They are commonly worn on keychains or attached to clothes. The special edition Labubu that sold for a fortune last week was a grey-brownish color and donned Vans streetwear, including sneakers designed by the skater brand and a Vans sweatshirt. It also wore a blue and orange hat reading “The Monsters,” the series of Labubu characters it belongs to. The little skater came out in 2023 as a collaboration between Labubu and the shoe brand. Its original retail price was only $85. Pop Mart typically sells Labubus in “blind boxes,” meaning buyers don’t know which kind they’ll get until they open it. Customers have low odds of getting limited edition Labubus, meaning that they are going for thousands upon thousands on resale sites.