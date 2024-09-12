Man Dubbed ‘World’s Most Monstrous Bodybuilder’ Dies at 36
R.I.P.
A Belarusian man whose bulging muscles earned him the moniker “world’s most monstrous bodybuilder” has died at the age of 36. Illia “Golem” Yefimchyk’s death from a heart attack was announced on the bodybuilding Instagram account @whoisthebestbb. The bodybuilder fell into a coma Sept. 9 and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. “I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died,” Yefimchyk’s wife, Anna, told Belarusian media. “I thank everyone for their condolences. It’s very heartwarming to realize that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support.” Yefimchyk was 6 feet tall and weighed 340 pounds. His diet, which at times totaled more than 15,000 calories a day, consisted of seven daily meals, including eating up to five pounds of steak and 100 pieces of sushi.