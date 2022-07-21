CHEAT SHEET
World’s Oldest Captive Male Giant Panda Dies at 35 in Hong Kong Zoo
The world was forced to say goodbye Thursday to An An, the world’s oldest male giant panda in captivity after a steady decline of his health. Over the past few weeks, the Ocean Park Hong Kong Zoo said An An’s health began to deteriorate as he stopped eating, leading the zoo to euthanize him. “An An is an indispensable member of our family and has grown together with the park,” the zoo said in a statement. “He has also built a strong bond of friendship with locals and tourists alike.” His 35 years of age is equivalent to 105 human years, The Guardian reported. Jia Jia, who was the world’s oldest female giant panda in captivity, died in 2016 at 38.