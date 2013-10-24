World’s Tallest Dog Dies

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Mail
Now that’s who should have been cast as Air Bud! Giant George, the word’s tallest dog, passed away just a month shy of his eighth birthday in Tucson, Arizona. A blue Great Dane, he stood seven-feet-three-inches tall when standing on his hind legs. Clocking in at 245 pounds, he was named the "Tallest Dog Ever" by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2010. He ate a whopping 180 pounds of food a month and even had his own queen-sized mattress! George gave hope to short children everywhere, as when he was born he was the runt of his litter.