World’s Top Women’s Tennis Player Wants to Quit After Brutal Loss
The world’s top female tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, has revealed her brutal shock loss in the French Open made her contemplate quitting the sport. Belarusian Sabalenka, 28, made the outburst after wasting a lead of a set and two breaks in a shocking 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 defeat to the 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Wednesday. Asked about her thoughts and emotions during a post-match press conference, Sabalenka responded: “No thoughts, no emotions. Just want to quit tennis right now. But we’ll see. We’ll see in a few days. Hopefully I’ll get back on track mentally.” Sabalenka added that, “mentally I got into a very deep, deep, dark hole over there, and I just couldn’t get back on track.” During the press conference, Sabalenka also stated, “What doesn’t kill you makes you strong. At some point I will have to figure this out.” She also joked about finding a rage room to vent her frustration after the loss. “I wanna go to one of those rooms, go in and smash everything. Probably I will spend a whole day tomorrow. Maybe it will help, maybe not.”