Kristin Rose moved out of her apartment solely because of her next-door neighbor: Elon Musk’s Tesla diner.

The much-hyped, retro-futuristic diner opened just last week, on July 21. But for locals, the headache began much earlier, according to 404 Media. In February, Rose complained that the construction caused daily disruption. A flashing security light flooded her apartment. “Even with the blinds closed, it feels like we’re at the world’s worst rave,” she wrote in an email to Tesla and the building manager.

Aaron P/Bauer-Griffin GC Images

The construction began in 2023 and, since then, Rose says her home has become an “absolute hell.” She alleged to 404 that construction would take place six days a week, starting as early as 4 a.m., which, as she pointed out, is illegal.

But that was only the beginning.

Non-stop construction elicited a slew of complaints from neighbors. Tesla did nothing to respond to complaints. Aaron P/Bauer-Griffin GC Images

The diner is open 24/7, and Rose describes the restaurant as an assault on all senses. Emissions from the diner make her building smell, and at least six people in her building have called noise enforcement, with one resident claiming she has resorted to sleeping with AirPods in her ears.

While some residents are offended by the diner’s garish silver exterior, others claim their views are entirely blocked by one of the diner’s two 45-foot movie screens.

Multiple apartments are entirely obscured by the diner's 45-foot-long movie screens. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Before Rose, an older couple moved because of the diner. They had lived in the building for somewhere around 15 to 20 years, Rose told the outlet. More residents are considering moving soon.

Even leaving the building has quickly turned into a nightmare for the Hollywood locals. “I don’t think Tesla people are great drivers to begin with. Now there’s just a bunch of them blocking the street on both sides,” a resident named Ashley told 404.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Musk for comment.

The smell of beef tallow-fried food wafts over to the building just 10 feet behind it, much to the chagrin of West Hollywood residents. Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Even Tesla superfans have found the diner sorely disappointing. On opening day, customers panned the quality of the food they waited over two hours for, complaining that their burgers were “soggy” and their fries were “overcooked.” On Tuesday, a piece of falling patio furniture hit a diner, just narrowly missing her baby.