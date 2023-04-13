Louisville Survivor Who Was Shot in the Back Was Connor Sturgeon’s Mentor
CHILLING
Dana Mitchell, who was shot in the back by Louisville gunman Connor Sturgeon at the Old National Bank on Monday, not only worked there but was Sturgeon’s mentor when he first started working at the bank. “I knew Connor very well,” she told CBS News. “He never made me feel like he would have done this. Not in a million years.” Sturgeon killed five and wounded nine others in the shooting. Mitchell was one of those nine and is now recovering from a gunshot wound to the back. “When I saw him in the hallway with the gun I thought, why would he bring that here to show us? It didn’t even register to me he was ready to shoot,” she said. After being shot, Mitchell said she lay still, hoping Sturgeon would ignore her. “I tried not to breathe a lot,” she said. “I didn’t want to move around. I didn’t want him to see me moving or hear me breathing, because I thought he might shoot me again.” In the interview, Mitchell also debunked claims that Sturgeon had been fired from the bank prior to the attack: “He was not terminated. He was still an employee. I don’t know where the rumor came from.”