Sleep Deeply With These Melatonin-Free Supplements (Without Morning-After Grogginess)
Deep Sleep
When your sleep is disrupted, it throws off your entire day. Whether it’s racing thoughts or aches and pains, Woven Earth’s organic CBD capsules promote deep, restorative sleep without morning grogginess.
Formulated with sleep-enhancing ingredients like L-theanine, lemon balm, and adaptogenic ashwagandha (and, of course, CBD), Woven Earth’s hand-pressed capsules are developed to slowly release the active ingredients throughout the night. This means continuous restful sleep (where other products might only help with falling asleep), no melatonin (which some people may find habit-forming), and no groggy “hangover” feeling when you wake. Take 30 minutes before your bedtime and reach deep sleep more quickly and consistently.
Right now, save 20% on your first single-product order with code SLEEPBETTER20.
SLEEP Full Spectrum CBD
20% Discount Reflected
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.