Social media is full of DIY hair care that could easily be confused for a smoothie recipe. It always looks great but who has the time or, frankly, the patience to cook up hair treatments? WOW Skin Science uses the trendiest ingredients to create healthy, backed-by-science treatments that let you outsource all the hard work (that honestly is best left to the professionals anyway).

WOW Skin Science’s products feature ingredients like apple cider vinegar, coconut milk, and activated charcoal to treat a host of problems, from reversing damage to boosting thinning strands. They're also cult favorites with nearly 14,000 reviews. Now for the most exciting part: as an exclusive deal for Daily Beast readers, you can snag three fan-favorite hair products for the price of two. Add three products from this page to your cart, use code WOWDB3P2, and pay for only the two highest cost products. Not sure what to snag? Castor oil is known for its hair growth properties, and WOW Skin Science’s castor oil is cold-pressed for the highest quality. If you're looking for long locks, reviews say this is the product to get.

100% Pure & Cold Pressed Castor Oil Buy on WOW Skin Science $ 15

Fight thinning hair with a combo pack of the best-selling Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and the mega-rich Coconut Milk Conditioner. This pack is a WOW-fan favorite with over 9,000 glowing reviews. One reviewer notes that the combination of detoxifying apple cider vinegar and moisturizing coconut milk is great for combating the effects hard water can have on your locks!

Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Oil Conditioner Pack Buy on WOW Skin Science $ 30

Head here to select your three products and enjoy your luscious, revitalized hair!

