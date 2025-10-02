Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Get ready to embrace the outdoors in fine style with a new collaboration between two iconic American brands: Wrangler and Filson. The two renowned outfitters have fused their signature styles to introduce a limited-edition 10-piece collection that embraces the Western wear aesthetic that has gone from trend to timeless in just a few short years.

The Filson x Wrangler collection features a well-curated line that marries Wrangler’s signature Western and denim aesthetic with Filson’s historic outdoor essentials. The menswear pieces, which range from $180 to $750, include six jackets, two pairs of pants, and two long-sleeve shirts that deliver in both long-lasting durability and rural-to-urban style.

Whether it’s the sheepskin shearling-adorned Packer Jacket or the ready-to-work Adventure Jean, each piece is designed to withstand the elements and keep you looking sharp for years to come.

“The true inspiration for this collection came from a simple, shared ideal: the grit of the hard worker and the spirit of the open frontier,” Vivian Rivetti, Wrangler’s vice president of global design, told The Daily Beast. “We looked to the people who’ve worn our gear for decades—the ranch hands, the loggers, the independent thinkers—and asked, ‘What is the ultimate uniform for them today?’ The answer was a blend of Wrangler’s Western authenticity and Filson’s rugged field performance, resulting in pieces that are engineered to be tough, essential, and instantly iconic.”

Shop our top picks from the new collection below.

Archival Adventure Jacket This stand-out jacket is crafted from Filson’s waxed cotton duck canvas and can resist all the elements and then some, from tears, abrasions, harsh outdoor conditions—you name it. Delivering in both style and durability, this cozy, trim-cut piece is lined with checkered Mackinaw wool that’s soft and toasty. See At Wrangler $ 475

Two Tone Adventure Shirt Hello pearl snaps. This built-to-last indigo cotton shirt features Filson’s washable waxed canvas at the yokes and elbows. The signature shirt also has nifty underarm gussets to allow for plenty of motion, whether that’s riding the open range or pounding city pavements. See At Wrangler $ 180