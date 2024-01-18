Wrangler Joined Forces With Kendra Scott to Drop a Southwestern-Inspired Capsule

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s official: the Western wear space just got even more exciting for 2024. Texas-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott has joined forces with legacy western brand Wrangler to drop a limited-edition jewelry and apparel collection inspired by the Southwest. The Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collection pays homage to Scott’s Texas roots, ranch life, and the natural beauty of the Southwest, featuring plenty of festival-season-friendly turquoise and gemstone embellishments, embroidered rose detailing and Wrangler’s unparalleled attention to tailoring.

Kendra Scott has amassed a major following since its launch in 2002, but this joint collection with Wrangler marks the brand’s first foray into apparel. “My heart feels most at home on the ranch, and there’s nothing that suits ranch life better than Wrangler,” says brand Founder, Executive Chairwoman, and Chief Creative Officer Kendra Scott in a press release. “I’m so happy to be bringing the iconic look and feel of Wrangler to Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott [an extension line of the principle Kendra Scott brand focussed on southwestern and rodeo-inspired pieces] in a collaboration that helps celebrate the spirit of the American West.”

The exclusive collection includes a tightly curated selection of elevated denim pieces, graphic t-shirts, and jewelry, all reflecting Wrangler’s signature refined-rugged style inspired by the spirit of the Wild West. Best of all, Kendra Scott will donate 20 percent of every purchase price of the Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Elaina Corded Bracelet to the Kendra Scott Foundation (KSF), which supports the National FFA Organization (formerly Future Farmers of America). Wrangler is also donating $10,000 to the National FFA.

The Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collection is available now, with prices ranging from $45 to $150. Scroll through below to check out our favorite pieces from the limited-edition capsule.

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Fitted Blazer This ’70s-inspired fitted blazer is the ultimate lightweight outerwear staple. Buy At Wrangler $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace The layered Elisa necklace is Kendra Scott’s top bestseller. This limited-edition version is available in three different gemstone options. Buy At Wrangler $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Embroidered Dress This versatile denim mini-dress features luxe pearl snaps and chain-stitched rose embroidery for an elevated touch. Buy At Wrangler $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Laurel Ring This floral statement ring is available in turquoise and ivory—and it’s selling out quickly! Buy At Wrangler $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott High-Rise Trouser These retro high-rise trousers feature a slight flare and turquoise stone detailing. Buy At Wrangler $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

