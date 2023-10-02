Cowgirl Barbie Is Alive and Well in This Wrangler x Barbie Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Just when you thought the Barbiecore movement might be dying down, another pretty-in-pink collaboration comes around that keeps the trend going strong.

Last week, Wrangler and Mattel, Inc. released a collection that infuses Wrangler’s signature western heritage designs with Barbie’s pink-forward style, and the result is a capsule full of ever-imaginative, Barbie-centric pieces we can’t wait to add to our closet.

“Barbie has become a permanent and cultural symbol of empowerment, and with this collection we aim to encourage individuals from all walks of life to embrace their unique identities and make a statement that echoes across time,” Jenni Broyles, senior vice president of Wrangler, said in a press release.

Within the wide-ranging collaboration full of denim jeans, jackets, blouses, tees, and hats, you’ll find something for every Barbie lover, from bold, bright statement pieces like these retro high-rise trouser jeans, as well as more muted-but-still-Barbie-inspired garments like this zip-front denim jacket. There’s even family-matching styles in case you want to get the kiddos in on the Barbiecore action! See below for a few of our favorites from this get-it-before-it’s-gone collection.

Illustrated Western Snap Shirt This Western snap shirt packs a rainbow-hued punch. Buy At Wrangler $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Westward High Rise Bootcut Jean Don’t pass up the opportunity to own these classic Wrangler jeans with a brilliant Barbie twist. Buy At Wrangler $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cowgirl Graphic T-Shirt Featuring Barbie and Ken in full Western wear, this tee is more than Kenough. Buy At Wrangler $ 45

Western Utility Jacket It wouldn’t be a Wrangler collection without a denim jacket, and this one ups the ante with a playful Western Barbie theme. Buy At Wrangler $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cropped Fuzzy Rainbow Sweater This adorable fuzzy cropped sweater is giving us major ’90s vibes. Buy At Wrangler $ 55

