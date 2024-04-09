Wrangler and Staud Just Debuted a Second Joint Collection—Just in Time for Festival Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Elevated Western wear is having a major moment (thanks to Beyonce), and no one does it better than Wrangler. Just in time for the massive cowgirl movement circulating the current sartorial scene, the heritage denim brand launched a second joint collection with fashion-girl-favorite contemporary label Staud—just in time for festival season.

The spring 2024 capsule includes a curated assortment of trend-forward denim styles, blending Wrangler’s signature tailoring and attention to detail with Staud’s penchant for “perfected novelty” seamlessly.

The collection gives a whisper of Y2K vibes while still feeling modern, featuring fitted denim vests, low-rise midi skirts, knit tops with overall-inspired strap detail, oversized jean jackets, and, yes, even Bermuda shorts in a slew of springy hues, including 2024’s color du jour, butter yellow. The second installment also includes updates to bestsellers from the Fall 2023 collection, giving shoppers a second chance to swoop up bestsellers that sold out quickly.

Whether you’re trying to build a capsule wardrobe for festival season or just looking to get in on the Western wear trend without risking a costume-like effect, Wrangler and Staud’s limited spring 2024 installment has you covered. Prices range from $165 to $295. Scroll through below for a few of our favorite pieces from the collection.

The Loose Jean The relaxed mid-rise pair is a sophisticated spin on the popular ‘dad jean.’ Buy At Wrangler $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Biggest Jean Jacket This oversized denim jacket comes in two washes and features a drop-shoulder look for a vintage vibe. Buy At Wrangler $ 295 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Bermuda Short I never thought this ’00s trend would resurface, but these Bermedua shorts are surprisingly chic. Buy At Wrangler $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Maxi Skirt This low-slung maxi skirt features the Staud belt loop and a front slip so you can actually walk in it. Buy At Wrangler $ 175 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Overall Knit Top This slinky knit tank has adjustable overall-inspired straps for a custom fit. Buy At Wrangler $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

