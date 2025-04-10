Wrangler x ‘The Last of Us’ Brings Cowboycore to the End Times

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

HBO’s post-apocalyptic hit series The Last of Us debuts its second season this Sunday, April 13, and lucky for us, there’s a must-shop clothing collaboration to go along with all the survivalist drama.

Wrangler has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to deliver a collection of durable, lived-in denim featuring an “infected wash“ and other built-to-last pieces inspired by the elements and landscapes featured in The Last of Us.

For Wrangler, the opportunity to work with a show that perfectly embodied the brand’s aesthetic DNA was rather kismet. “The collaboration felt inherently aligned from the start,” Vivian Rivetti, Wrangler’s vice president of global design, told The Daily Beast.

Eagle-eyed viewers might remember Wrangler making a fair share of appearances in the series’ first season in places like Joel’s coveted denim jacket and well-worn button-up denim shirt. “Wrangler’s presence in the show’s first season, with Joel frequently sporting their apparel, established a pre-existing connection,” Rivetti said. “Additionally, the brand’s reputation for crafting durable, high-quality clothing resonated perfectly with the show’s themes of perseverance and strength.”

The Wrangler x The Last of Us collection has a curated assortment of unisex pieces to snag (camo styles are coming soon).

Whether you’re looking for pre-distressed denim jeans, a cowboy-cut denim jacket, or a main character-energy denim button-up to round out your wardrobe, this apocalypse-ready collection has you covered.

The Wrangler x The Last Of Us collaboration debuts in two separate drops. This initial launch pays tribute to Jackson, Wyoming, and the American West, where season two kicks off. The second installment launches in May and is inspired by the Pacific Northwest, with pocket tees, denim carpenter jeans, and camouflage sets.

Part one of the Wrangler x The Last of Us collection is available to shop now with prices ranging from $35 to $95. Don’t forget to sign up to be notified when the second part of the collection debuts.

