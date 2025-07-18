Wrestling Icon Has Leg Amputated Five Years After Car Crash
Former WWE and WCW superstar and five-time World Tag Team champion Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell underwent a below-knee amputation on his right leg Thursday, according to a Facebook post from close friend Steve Stasiak. According to the post, Bagwell’s decision to amputate follows injuries from a 2020 car accident that “never fully healed.” “He gave it everything he had to avoid this outcome—but that fight led him here. And now begins a whole new kind of battle,” the post said. The surgery marks an end to a five-year recovery battle after Bagwell, 55, suffered a major car accident that badly injured his right knee cap. Since then, the wrestling icon has undergone multiple surgeries and attempted rehabilitation before making the difficult decision to amputate. The wrestling champion, who appeared with World Championship Wrestling from 1991 to 2001, has been vocal of his struggles, stating that he spiraled into alcoholism and drug abuse to cope with recovery. “I was so angry at what happened,“ Bagwell said. “I didn’t think I could get sober but August of 2022 I went to rehab. August 2025, 27th, I will be three years sober.”