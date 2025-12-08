Wrestling Legend ‘Mr. Electricity’ Dies at 73
Steve Regal, a professional wrestler also known as “Mr. Electricity,” has died, the National Wrestling Alliance has announced. Regal was best known for his appearances with the American Wrestling Association during the 1980s, but he also competed in the WWF before it changed its name to the WWE in 2002. “The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion ‘Mr. Electricity’ Steve Regal,“ the organization shared in a statement posted to X. ”Defeating Denny Brown for the title, this flashy and charismatic grappler reigned atop pro wrestling’s junior heavyweight in 1986, paving a path for generations to come.“ Regal died on July 30 at the age of 73, according to his obituary, but the news was made public by the NWA on Monday. His cause of death was not revealed. Regal began his career in 1977 and reached peak popularity during the mid-1980s, when he won the AWA World Light Heavyweight Championship after defeating Buck Zumhofe in 1984. He joined the WWF in 1986, where he took on the Junkyard Dog and George Steele in a tag-team match with Terry Gibbs. Regal retired from professional wrestling in 1996.