    Writers Guild Says It Won’t Picket the Tony Awards

    The producers of the Tony Awards have decided to appeal a decision by the Writers Guild of America to withhold a strike waiver that would allow the show to be televised. “Everyone is still trying to see if there is a workable solution,” a source told Variety. Meanwhile, the WGA announced that while it will not issue a waiver, it also will not picket the June 11 show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not clear if that means host Ariana DeBose or other talent will participate in the event.

