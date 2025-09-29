Wrongfully Arrested Dad Misses Birth of Baby Girl Over ‘Sloppy Investigation’

Imagine this: a chilly day, a mug of hot chocolate, and your favorite comfort movie: all while snuggling in a dreamy Lola Blanket. Big and puffy, Lola Blankets are unbelievably soft and come in a variety of designs from high-profile collaborations (think Tezza, Rachel Parcell, Harmony Beus, and Chris Loves Julia) and colorways (neutrals, fall, dorm, and camo). In an exclusive offer to Daily Beast readers, Lola Blankets is offering 35% off with the code DAILYBEAST35 at checkout.

The Original Lola Blanket uses the plushest faux-fur fabric for unparalleled softness, with four-way stretch that lets you move freely and comfortably. Plus the fabric meets OEKO-TEX® standards, meaning it’s free of harmful substances. These blankets are built to last, too. They are doubled-hemmed for extra durability, stain-resistant (wine lovers rejoice), and machine washable.

The Original Lola Blanket (Large) Use code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35% Buy At Lola Blankets $ 299 Free Shipping

Research suggests that weighted blankets can improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety. Lola Blankets’ version combines up to ten pounds of therapeutic weighted fabric with luxuriously soft faux fur and breathable bubble stitching for cozy comfort.

Weighted Blanket (Large) Use code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35% Buy At Lola Blankets $ 389 Free Shipping

Good news: Lola Blankets now come in pillow form, too. Available in square and lumbar shapes, these pillows bring the same signature double-sided fabrication, quality, and can’t-stop-snuggling-it softness.

Bondi Pillow Use code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35% Buy At Lola Blankets $ 98

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.