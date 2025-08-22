Wrongfully Deported Maryland Dad Released From Detention After 5 Months
FREE AT LAST
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the 30-year-old Salvadoran whose unlawful deportation by the Trump administration sparked national outcry, has been released from federal custody. He will return home to Maryland to be reunited with his family while he awaits trial, which is currently scheduled for January, after pleading not guilty to charges of human smuggling last month. The government alleges that Garcia transported undocumented immigrants from Texas to other parts of the U.S. His attorney said of his release, “For the first time since March, our client Kilmar Abrego Garcia is reunited with his loving family. While his release brings some relief, we all know that he is far from safe.” He continued, “ICE detention or deportation to an unknown third country still threatens to tear his family apart. A measure of justice has been done, but the government must stop pursuing actions that would once again separate this family.” One of his attorneys also told NPR, “He is grateful that his access to American courts has provided meaningful due process.”