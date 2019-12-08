Georgia Reporter Alex Bozarjian Blasts Runner Who Slapped Her Butt on Live TV

CHEAT SHEET
    A Georgia TV reporter is speaking out after a runner slapped her rear-end while she was covering a race in a live broadcast. Alex Bozarjian of WSAV retweeted video that showed her looking absolutely shocked as the man ran by, grimaced, reached down, and put his hand on her butt. “To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better,” she wrote. Predictably, her tweet brought a deluge of sexist replies, but also a pledge by the organizer of Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run to identify the runner.

