WSJ Correspondent Jailed in Russia Still Has Not Met With Lawyer
KANGAROO COURT
Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia this week on charges of espionage, has not been granted access to his attorney in the case, according to the newspaper. Gershkovich, the first American journalist to be held by Russia since the Cold War, is being kept in the Lefortovo prison, where former Marine Paul Whelan served time for similar charges. The Journal, which vehemently denies Gershkovich is a spy, withdrew its Moscow bureau chief Friday, joining other outlets that think the atmosphere is too dangerous for journalism. Others have signed onto a letter calling Gershkovoch’s arrest “unwarranted and unjust.” The White House has also condemned Gershkovich's detention and warned Americans against traveling to Russia.