WSJ: House Judiciary Believes It Has Evidence Trump Asked Whitaker About SDNY Probe

The House Judiciary Committee reportedly believes it has evidence that President Trump asked then-Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker if his ally, Manhattan U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman, could take charge of an investigation into the Trump Organization and the business dealings of Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. According to the Wall Street Journal and a previous New York Times report, there is no evidence that Whitaker acted upon any request from Trump—including his alleged inquiry about Berman. However, one source told the Journal the committee is looking into whether Whitaker may have perjured himself when the testified to Congress that he didn't provide Trump “any promises or commitments concerning the special counsel’s investigation or any other investigation.” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told the Journal that Whitaker stood by his congressional testimony. Whitaker reportedly declined to comment to the newspaper.
